Sharks fire Mark Stoute despite undefeated record this season

In a surprising move, the Jacksonville Sharks have fired head coach Mark Stoute, despite being undefeated this season.

The firing is effective immediately.

“While this move may seem highly irregular to many, it is in the best interest of the Sharks to move in a different direction at this time,” Sharks Operating Manager Jeff Bouchy said.

“We wish Coach Stoute the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Stoute was named the head coach for the 2017 season. He had previously worked as an assistant to Interim Head Coach Bob Landsee in 2016.

Stoute was 8-0 in the team's debut season in the National Arena League.

© 2017 WTLV-TV