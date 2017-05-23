WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Sharks fire Mark Stoute despite undefeated record this season

First Coast News , WTLV 3:31 PM. EDT May 23, 2017

In a surprising move, the Jacksonville Sharks have fired head coach Mark Stoute, despite being undefeated this season.

The firing is effective immediately.

“While this move may seem highly irregular to many, it is in the best interest of the Sharks to move in a different direction at this time,” Sharks Operating Manager Jeff Bouchy said.

“We wish Coach Stoute the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Stoute was named the head coach for the 2017 season. He had previously worked as an assistant to Interim Head Coach Bob Landsee in 2016. 

Stoute was 8-0 in the team's debut season in the National Arena League.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories