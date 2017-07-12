Saban doesn't want Alabama to 'waste a failure'

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end Jonathan Allen (93) chases down Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers on January 9, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Clemson won the game 35-31. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Nick Saban is hoping Alabama will find a way to grow from that loss to Clemson in the national championship game.

The three-time defending Southeastern Conference champion Crimson Tide fell on a last-second touchdown to the Tigers.

"When you lose the mind-set is much more, I'm willing to change," Saban said Wednesday at the SEC media days. "I want to learn. I don't want to waste a failure. What could we have done better? Hopefully we won't waste a failure."

Alabama must replace four first-round NFL draft picks but returns reigning SEC offensive player of the year Jalen Hurts at quarterback, plus wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tailbacks Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough.

Saban called this one of his youngest teams since 2012, especially on defense.

