Ribault's Sheila Pennick retires after 13 years

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time
-
Tropics update Wednesday
-
Naked man arrested at Jax Beach
-
Automatic weapon laws in Florida
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine
More Stories
-
Florida Blue to stop paying for OxyContin on Jan. 1Nov. 7, 2017, 6:37 p.m.
-
Majority of voters in Hastings vote to dissolve townNov. 7, 2017, 9:04 p.m.
-
Student: FSU's ban on Greek life unfairly penalizes…Nov. 7, 2017, 11:38 p.m.