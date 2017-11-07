Ribault girls basketball coach retires

First Coast News has learned the Ribault girls basketball coach, Sheila Pennick, has retired. Coach Pennick is turning the program over to Ribault star Dorian Williams.

Pennick said she had been thinking about the decision for a while and decided now is the time. During her 13 year run at Ribault coach Pennick won 6 Gateway Conference Titles, 12 district titles, 4 State titles and 1 national title.

Coach Pennick said she still plans to be around the program as an assistant coach.

© 2017 WTLV-TV