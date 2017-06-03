Real Madrid defeats Juventus in UEFA Champions League final

(Photo: Filippo Monteforte, AFP/Getty Images)

Real Madrid is the European champion for the third time in four seasons, defeating Juventus 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal in the 20th minute, but Juventus answered minutes later with a stunning goal from Mario Mandzukic to make it 1-1 at halftime.

In the 61st minute, a shot from Real Madrid's Casemiro was deflected and beat Juventus goalkeeper Gigi Buffon to give Madrid the lead. Minutes later, Ronaldo put in his second goal of the game to take control of the match.

Substitute Marco Asensio added insult to injury in the 90th minute, scoring Madrid's fourth on the receiving end of a low cross from Marcelo.

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado was sent off lent in the second half for a second yellow card.

The European title is Real Madrid's 12th, the most of any club – and marks the first time that a team has won in back-to-back years since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990.

