Professional Bull Riding returning to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- If you are a fan of the Professional Bull Riding (PBR) tour, mark your calendars for the first weekend of March.

That's when the PBR's "Built Ford Truck" tour returns to the River City for a two-day event at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

Tickets go on sale Thursday (January 12) at 10 a.m. at the Arena box office.

You can also buy tickets online at this link.

The finals of the "Jacksonville Invitational" will be nationally televised on the CBS Sports Network.

