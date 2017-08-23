Ponte Vedra Football Preview

Life after Mr. Football Nick Tronti. With their superstar QB heading to Indiana, the Sharks have a big hole to fill at the quarterback position.

Ponte Vedra was one of the top teams on the First Coast a year ago, losing in the state championship. Heading into 2017, despite losing Tronti, the team has high expectations of making it back to Orlando to compete for a state title.

