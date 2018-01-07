WTLV
Playoff tickets skyrocket ahead of Jags playoffs game

Bethany Anderson, WTLV 11:52 AM. EST January 07, 2018

Jacksonville, Fla.— Jaguars tickets skyrocketed over the weekend leading up to the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills. First Coast News interviewed fans that paid more than $500 for standing-room, resale tickets.

On gameday, resale tickets were still available Stubhub for $200.

Presale AFC championship game tickets are up to $320 for the contingent game. Parking passes for that game are selling for more than $400.

