Playoff tickets skyrocket ahead of Jags playoffs game

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 17: Fans are seen in the stands during the first half of the game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 17, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville, Fla.— Jaguars tickets skyrocketed over the weekend leading up to the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills. First Coast News interviewed fans that paid more than $500 for standing-room, resale tickets.

On gameday, resale tickets were still available Stubhub for $200.

Presale AFC championship game tickets are up to $320 for the contingent game. Parking passes for that game are selling for more than $400.

