Playoff tickets skyrocket ahead of Jags playoffs game

Jacksonville, Fla.— Jaguars tickets skyrocketed over the weekend leading up to the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills. First Coast News interviewed fans that paid more than $500 for standing-room, resale tickets.
On gameday, resale tickets were still available Stubhub for $200.
Presale AFC championship game tickets are up to $320 for the contingent game. Parking passes for that game are selling for more than $400.
© 2018 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs