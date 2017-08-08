GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 28: A view of the Gangneung Hockey Centre in the Gangneung Coastal Cluster, host of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, on February 28, 2017 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2017 Getty Images)

We're just six months away from the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang!

Athletes from more than 95 nations are expected to descend on the South Korea city in their quest for Olympic gold.

Competition will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 8, a day before the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 9, and run through Sunday, Feb. 25, the day of the Closing Ceremony.

Medals will be awarded in 102 events in the 15 winter sports that make up the games, including Alpine skiing, Biathlon, Bobsled, Cross-country, Curling, Figure skating, Freestyle skiing, Hockey, Luge, Nordic combined, Short track, Skeleton, Sky jumping, Snowboard, and speed skating.

The United States is expected to once again by highly competitive in many events. In the last winter Olympic games in Sochi, the U.S. took home 28 total medals, including nine gold. They were second behind Russia in the final medal count. The Russians won 33 medals, 13 of them gold.

The Games will be broadcast on NBC 12, NBCSN and across the networks of NBC Universal, online at NBCOlympics.com, or on your smartphone with the NBC Sports App.





© 2017 WTLV-TV