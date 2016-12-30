Miami, FL--- Florida State and Michigan are set to battle on Friday night in the Orange Bowl after both teams fell short on their national championship aspirations.

Thursday's press conference did not fall short of being 100% kooky, it was anything but normal. Instead, awkward, weird, uncomfortable, at one time the dozens of media members looked around with a "What is going on?" look on their faces.

Example #1 Jim Harbaugh explains how much he loves oranges.

Example #2 I felt a little buzz, almost like where I was at the moment wasn't happening. Did she really ask Harbaugh if his team would go to the beach to see bikinis? Yes, of course she did.

On a more serious note, Jimbo Fisher's side of the presser was orderly. If the Seminoles lose Friday night it would be their third consecutive loss in a bowl game, a school record.

Maybe if Michigan wins Harbaugh will let his team go see some bikinis, I don't know... Maybe? Why not?

What I do know outside of oranges is that Sandalwood grad Demarcus Walker is someone Harbaugh has on his mind.

First Coast Sports Anchor Brian Chojnacki Wraps Up a Weird Presser





Follow along with Brian Chojnacki on Twitter @BroadcastingBri for live Orange Bowl updates all throughout the night.