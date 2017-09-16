No. 24 Florida beats 23rd-ranked Tennessee on Hail Mary

GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: John Kelly #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers is tackled by David Reese #33 of the Florida Gators in the first half of their game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo: Scott Halleran, 2017 Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.



Franks scrambled away from the rush on a first-and-10 play with 9 seconds remaining and found Cleveland behind safety Micah Abernathy for a Hail Mary that no one - especially the Volunteers - saw coming.



The final play capped a crazy fourth quarter in which the teams combined for 37 points and little, if any, defense.



Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) can blame three missed field goals for not being ahead late. The Gators (1-1, 1-0) looked as if they had the game in hand early in the final frame, but found a way to let the Volunteers get back in it.



It looked for sure as if it was headed for overtime - and then Franks found Cleveland.

