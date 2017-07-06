Jacksonville IceMen pair with Winnipeg Jets as NHL affiliate, Manitoba Moose as AHL affiliate

The Jacksonville IceMen announced a partnership with the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. With a rich history and promising prospects, the Jets will serve as the IceMen's NHL affiliate and the Manitoba Moose will be their AHL partners.

WTLV 6:00 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

