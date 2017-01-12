Jaguars 2017 opponent Chargers moving to Los Angeles

After more than two decades without the NFL, Los Angeles is going to have two NFL teams in 2017.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos announced Thursday that the team will be moving to LA for the 2017 season.

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

Last year, the NFL gave the Chargers permission to move to Los Angeles if they could not work out a stadium deal in San Diego. In November, San Diego voters did not a approve a measure that would have funded a new downtown stadium in the city.

The Chargers have an agreement to play at the StubHub Center in nearby Carson, Calif., for the next two seasons before moving into their permanent new home in Inglewood with the Los Angeles Rams, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports late Wednesday.

The new $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood is not scheduled to open until 2019. To avoid staying in San Diego as a lame duck in the meantime, the team instead would move to the L.A. market immediately and start building its fan base there.

The StubHub Center, which serves as the home for MLS’ L.A. Galaxy, would by far be the smallest venue in the NFL, with just a 30,000-seat capacity – about half the size of a normal NFL stadium. But that offers spectators a unique, up-close experience that would differentiate the Chargers from the Rams, who are temporarily playing in the much older and more expansive L.A. Coliseum.

The Chargers played their first season in the old American Football League in 1960 in LA before moving to San Diego the next year.

The now Los Angeles Chargers will play in Jacksonville against the Jaguars in 2017, but the NFL schedule dates have not yet been released.

