Yeldon's Week 7 performance proves the Jaguars did the right thing by holding onto him

Oct 22, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (24) runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

For several weeks, it was easy to discuss the prospect of the Jaguars dealing running back T.J. Yeldon before the October 31 trade deadline.

On Sunday, the trade speculation took a major step back. Not only did Yeldon lead the team in rushing yards in his season debut, he produced the largest single-game yardage output of his career.

Yeldon collected 137 total yards and a touchdown on just 11 touches. He picked up a career-high 122 rushing yards on just nine carries. The touchdown was only the fourth rushing score of his career.

The touchdown came on another career-high benchmark. Yeldon streaked down the field for a 58-yard gain and a score in the third quarter. It was easily the longest run of his career.

It was an impressive performance for the fourth-string running back, who was a healthy inactive throughout the first six games of the season. Yeldon's lack of special teams prowess likely played a major role in his availability (or lack thereof) up until Week 7.

Starting running back Leonard Fournette suffered an ankle injury in Week 6. The Jaguars decided to rest Fournette with the bye set for Week 8.

The rookie's absence forced Yeldon into the lineup.

The third-year running back did all he could to show that he should never be a healthy scratch on game day ever again.

To their credit, the Jaguars held onto Yeldon, despite his second-round pick salary. The organization kept Yeldon for a situation like the one they faced on Sunday.

Injuries happen and the Jaguars were able to get by without Fournette partially because of Yeldon's presence and production.

It would have been easy to deal him for a late-round pick when the league was hit with a rash of running back injuries during the first three weeks of the season. Instead of shopping him, the Jaguars waited and reaped the rewards against Indianapolis.

