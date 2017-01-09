Doug Marrone left the Buffalo Bills head coaching position aftter an ownership change and had success as a college head coach at Syracuse. Has been the Jaguars offensive line coach for two years. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2016 Getty Images)

WHO IS DOUG MARRONE?

The Syracuse alum started his NFL career as a player. He served as an offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins (1987) and New Orleans Saints (1989) in his short playing career after being named a three-year letterman in college. He also played for the London Monarchs of NFL Europe (1991-1992)

Following his retirement as a player, Marrone coached tight ends and offensive linemen for several small schools from 1992-1994, before joining the Georgia Tech staff in 1996. Marrone started as the Yellow Jackets tight end coach but moved to the offensive line after one season. He would then coach offensive linemen at Georgia (2000) and Tennessee (2001).

Marrone joined the NFL coaching ranks as the New York Jets offensive line coach (2002-2005). He then joined the New Orleans Saints staff as the offensive coordinator during the team's resurgence. From 2006-2008, the Saints placed in the Top 4 in total offense every year, coming in first in 2006 and 2008.

Following his success with the Saints, Marrone accepted a head coaching job with alma mater. Marrone led Syracuse to its most successful erasince the mid-90s. Marrone went 25-25 during his four-year tenure with the Orange. He was never fired.

Marrone was offered the Buffalo Bills head coaching job in 2013. In two seasons, Marrone coached the Bills to a 15-17 record. In his final season (2014), Marrone led the team to a 9-7 record, the Bills best output since 2004.

A clause in Marrone's contract stated that if there was an ownership change, he could opt out of his deal. When Ralph Wilson's family sold the team to Terrance and Kim Pegula in October 2014, Marrone was given the option to leave and he took it.

Despite interviewing for an opening with the New York Jets, Marrone was unable to get a head coaching gig. He joined the Jaguars staff last offseason.

WHAT HAS MARRONE DONE FOR THE JAGUARS?

Well, the sample size isn't relatively large. Marrone has been with the team for 30 regular season games.

Last season, the Jaguars went from giving up 71 sacks - which was the most in the league in 2014 - to surrendering 51. However, the Jaguars took a step back in the running game, with the squad's ranking dropping from 21st to 27th. The running game's yards per carry average dropped from 4.5 to 4.2.

This season, Marrone's unit has allowed just 30 sacks through 14 games.

The team has struggled to run this season. While that output is partially on the running backs, the offensive line hasn't been very consistent in opening up holes.

Despite the up-and-down results brought on by Marrone, his players speak very highly of him.

“He’s a real technical guy," offensive tackle Josh Wells said during the offseason.

"He likes to break things down to its purest form and he’s just been great for me, great for my development and I think everyone will attest to that. Every day he comes with some juice and it’s been great working with him so far.”

Marrone's attention to detail will need to be on point if he wants to turn around the Jaguars in the last two games and give himself a chance to have the interim tag removed at the end of the year.

