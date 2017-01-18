Wheatley will ask Jaguars running backs to 'take the ground that belongs to them'

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 20: Tyrone Wheatley #28 of the New York Giants during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on October 20, 1996 at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Photo: Mitchell Layton, 2008 Mitchell Layton)

The Jaguars need to improve the team's running game.

With that thought in mind, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone decided to bring in a new running backs coach. Marrone hired former Buffalo Bills and Michigan Wolverines running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley on Monday.

Wheatley is a former first round draft pick and he played for a decade in the NFL. His playing experiences, plus his years of coaching in the league and in college, have prepared him for his new job.

Wheatley spent the last two seasons polishing De'Veon Smith's game. The Michigan running back saw growth in both of his seasons with Wheatley and is now on the cusp of joining the NFL.

As he begins his draft journey, Smith will take part in the annual East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla. He has been regularly impressing scouts in practice and he gives Wheatley credited for improving his game.

I spoke with Smith following his practice session on Tuesday. Just 24 hours after Wheatley was hired by the Jaguars, Smith answered questions about what Jacksonville can expect from the new running backs coach.

The NFL hopeful was complimentary of Wheatley. He claimed that Wheatley was not only a leader on the field, but in his life as well.

"He just helped me grow as a person," Smith said. "He made me understand what I was learning, what I was doing. He slowed the game down for me a lot and I'm thankful for him being in my life and being my coach. Being a mentor for me. He's taught me how the game is and how to make it in the league."

Wheatley was a successful running back in the NFL and in college. His understanding of the game has enabled him to teach his players.

Smith said Wheatley's favorite phrase was about getting the most out of every carry.

"Take the ground that belongs to you," Smith said. "Hit the A-gap, smoke through it. He was really all over the place when it came to quotes. He just says some funny things."

Clearly impressed by his methods and philosophies, Smith would be open to reuniting with Wheatley in the league. He thinks Wheatley can continue to progress his game.

"I'd loved to be coached by Coach Wheatley again," Smith said. "Because I know it's going to be the same thing. He's going to teach me the same things but it's going to be more advanced."

