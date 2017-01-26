What the Jaguars defensive line can expect from Marion Hobby: 'He's big on effort and technique'

07 October 2016: Clemson Tigers co-defensive coordinator / defensive ends Marion Hobby watches warm up. The Clemson Tigers defeated the Boston College Eagles 56-10 in an ACC NCAA Division 1 football game at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

Throughout the off-season, First Coast News will be taking a look at the new Jaguars coaching staff members through the eyes of their former players. Today's focus is on new Jaguars defensive line coach Marion Hobby.

The Jaguars went to the college well when looking for a new defensive line coach.

After failing to employ a replacement for defensive coordinator Todd Wash upon his promotion last off-season, the Jaguars decided to add a central leadership figure to stabilize the unit.

Former Clemson co-defensive coordinator Marion Hobby was named the defensive line coach earlier this month.

He is now tasked with finding balance for a front that thrived against the run, but struggled to get to the quarterback.

Hobby helped manage the National Championship Clemson defense and was heavily involved with the team's defensive line. Clemson ranked third in the country with 49 sacks this year, according to the NCAA.

Hobby, a former NFL defensive end, has a strong understanding of how to get the most out of his pass rushers. Clemson defensive tackle Carlos Watkins produced 10.5 sack under Hobby this past season and is now showing off his skills at the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

First Coast News caught up with Watkins to get a feel for Hobby's approach to coaching. Watkins believes Hobby gets the best out his players because he knows how to push them.

"He's a great coach," Watkins said. "He's one of those coaches that wants the best from you. That's what I love about him. He's going to squeeze everything he's got. You're going to get better regardless if you want to or not, he's going to get it out of you."

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR THE LATEST JAGUARS NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS

Watkins describes Hobby as a coach that won't tolerate indifference or laziness. Some may argue that the young defensive line group was missing that sort of accountability and direction last season.

"He's real big on effort and technique," Watkins said. "Once he tells you something, he expects you to work it right then and there. He's a real intense coach and he's going to get the best out of you."

Watkins and Hobby established a bond at Clemson and the draft prospect would welcome a reunion in the league.

"I would love to play for Coach Hobby [in the NFL]," Watkins said. "Cause we had a real good relationship in college. He always gave knowledge to me, always helped me, regardless of what it is, so I would definitely love to play for him at the next level."

Hobby will have plenty of talent to work with this season. Last year's big free agent signing Malik Jackson offers a similar game to Watkins, who excelled under Hobby's leadership. Defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler may also benefit for Hobby's experience in the league and ability to teach young talent.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

(© 2017 WTLV)