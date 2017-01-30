What Jaguars players can expect from new quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 11: Head Coach Scott Milanovich (right) of the Toronto Argonauts talks to Dan LeFevour #18 prior to a CFL game at BMO field on September 11, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Toronto Argonauts defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-21. (Photo by John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images) (Photo: John E. Sokolowski, 2016 John E. Sokolowski)

Throughout the off-season, First Coast News will be taking a look at the new Jaguars coaching staff members through the eyes of their former players or executives. Today's focus is on new Jaguars quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich.

The Jaguars made an unusual but intriguing move to fill the team's quarterbacks coach opening last week.

On Friday, the team hired former Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich as the new leader in the quarterbacks room.

Milanovich has never been an NFL coach, but he has over a decade of experience coaching in the Canadian Football League (CFL). During his time in the CFL, he helped lead three teams to a Grey Cup championship, the Canadian football equivalent of the Super Bowl.

He spent five seasons as the Argonauts head coach and won the Grey Cup in his first year at the helm. The 2012 season was an immediate success, but Milanovich ended his tenure with a 43-47 regular season.

His Argonauts teams made the playoffs in three of his five seasons with Toronto.

Before becoming a head coach, Milanovich spent five seasons as a quarterbacks coach, joggling those responsibilities while also serving as an offensive coordinator for four of those campaigns.

Milanovich coached Montreal Alouettes quarterback Anthony Calvillo to back-to-back Most Outstanding Player honors in 2008 and 2009. Toronto quarterback Ricky Ray was selected to two CFL All-Star Games under Milanovich's leadership.

First Coast News spoke with Argonauts Director of Player Personnel Curtis Rukavina to get some insight into Milanovich's coaching style. Rukavina noted that Milanovich is very organized, a trait that should help him as he looks to clean up Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles' game.

"Scott is going to be a great addition to the Jaguars coaching staff," Rukavina said. "He is a progressive thinker and of the sharpest football minds I've come across. [He is] very detailed and is able to coach the quarterback position at a very high level."

Rukavina has worked with Milanovich for three years. The personnel executive said Milanovich's work with the quarterback position has been his calling card.

"When I think of Scott, I think of the three P's: passionate, positive and perseverance," Rukavina said. "His track record on developing quarterbacks speaks for itself. On top of all of that, he is a great man and a great leader."

Milanovich will need to lead Bortles to a successful season this year to warrant the outside the box hire. Rukavina believes Milanovich's coaching prowess will be a step in the right direction for the Jaguars.

"The Argonauts loss is the Jaguars gain," Rukavina said. "I look forward to seeing his and Blake's success in Jacksonville."

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

(© 2017 WTLV)