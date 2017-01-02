What happened to all of the players the Jaguars cut in 2016?

Sep 25, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) tries to tackle Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) in the end zone after Boddy-Calhoun intercepted a pass for touchdown during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Steve Mitchell)

The Jaguars went through a lot of change and adversity this season. Finishing with a 3-13 record, the Jaguars fired head coach Gus Bradley and offensive coordinator Greg Olson during the season. Before those play-callers were let go, several players faced the chopping block.

With the season over and done with, it's time to take a look at the players the Jaguars cut this season and what they have been up to ever since.

The Waived or Released

CB Nick Marshall: The former undrafted free agent was let go during final cuts. He signed with the practice squad after clearing waivers. He was signed off the practice squad by the New York Jets on Oct. 12. He appeared in eight games and produced five tackles for the Jets. He also served as a kick returner.

DE Ryan Davis: The veteran was released during final cuts in September and eventually signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in nine games and produced four tackles for the 13-3 squad. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 17 after suffering a knee injury.

LB Jordan Tripp: The linebacker was waived during final cuts and eventually signed with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. He was signed to the active roster in October but was placed on injured reserve in December. He was waived off injured reserve six days later and signed with the Green Bay Packers. He appeared in nine games and produced two tackles with the Seahawks and Packers.

LB Arthur Brown: Claimed off waivers following final cuts, Brown played 12 games for the Jaguars this season and produced three tackles on special teams. He was waived on Dec. 6 and claimed by the New York Jets. He lasted two games in New York before being waived again.

DE Tyrone Holmes: A sixth round pick of the Jaguars, it was a surprise when Holmes was part of final cuts. He was immediately claimed by the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in 10 games and produced six tackles and a sack this season.

CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun: The undrafted rookie was waived during final cuts and immediately claimed by the Cleveland Browns. Boddy-Calhoun stood out in his first season, producing 43 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions in 14 games.

LB Thurston Armbrister: The former undrafted free agent was let go during final cuts and claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions. He appeared in 14 games (two starts) for the Lions and produced 15 tackles.

DT Richard Ash: The second-year defensive tackle was active for one game after being called up from the practice squad. He produced four tackles in his lone appearance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. He was waived on Nov. 26 and re-signed to the practice squad. He was signed off the practice squad by the Cowboys ahead of Week 17. He produced two tackles in his Dallas debut.

OT Bryce Harris: The Jaguars signed Harris on October 5. He never played in a game and was waived on November 18. He was claimed the next day by the Miami Dolphins. He never appeared in a game for the Dolphins and was waived on Dec. 6.

CB Dwayne Gratz: The former third round pick was waived on Oct. 10. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams and played in three games before being waived again. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 12.

OT Rashod Hill: The undrafted rookie was on the Jaguars practice squad for most of the year, but was on the active roster for Week 3. He was cut before the London trip and returned to the practice squad. He was signed off the practice squad by the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 15. He has yet to make his NFL regular season debut.

FS Josh Evans: The former sixth round pick was waived during final cuts. He signed with the Washington Redskins on Oct. 5. He appeared in two games and produced one tackle before being waived on Oct. 28. He re-signed with the Washington in Week 17.

TE Braedon Bowman: The offseason standout was let go during final cuts and was claimed by the New York Jets. He appeared in three games before being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

S Marqueston Huff: Claimed off waivers following final cuts, Huff was suspended for the first two games of the season. He was cut before he could debut with the Jaguars. He was allocated to the practice squad but was signed by the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 6. He appeared 11 games and produced three tackles for the Ravens.

WR Jamal Robinson: The undrafted wide receiver was waived during final cuts. He spent two weeks on the practice squad and then was sent packing.

WR Shaq Evans: The longtime practice squad wide receiver was waived during final cuts. He signed with the New England Patriots practice squad on Oct. 12. He was released on Oct. 20.

RB Joe Banyard: The running back made it past the initial final cuts but was waived the next day. He re-signed with the team ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and produced seven yards on two carries.

WR Rasheed Bailey: The wide receiver was waived during the offseason and signed with the San Diego Chargers. He was let go by San Diego in September.

OT Pearce Slater: The undrafted free agent was let go in September. He eventually signed with the Carolina Panthers practice squad on Nov. 19.

WR Rashad Lawrence: The wide receiver was waived during final cuts and signed with the practice squad after clearing waivers. He suffered an injury and was put on the practice squad injured list.

C Jacques McClendon: The veteran lasted a week with the Jaguars before being released during final cuts. He hasn't resurfaced.

OL Mackenzy Bernadeau: The veteran lineman was brought in during the second wave of free agency. He was let go during final cuts and has not signed elsewhere.

DE Bjoern Werner: The Florida State alum was released during the preseason and has not signed elsewhere. The former first round pick provided German commentary during the Jaguars-Colts NFL International Series Game.

TE Nic Jacobs: After spending two years on the active roster, Jacobs was cut during training camp. The tight end, who suffered from a bad case of drops, signed with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad on Nov. 3, but was released after three days.

LB Joplo Bartu: The former Atlanta Falcons linebacker was waived in September and eventually signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Bartu lasted seven games with the Cardinals before being cut.

SS Earl Wolff: The former Philadelphia Eagles safety was placed on injured reserve during training camp and was eventually released with an injury settlement. He has yet to sign with another franchise.

RB Cameron Marshall: The former CFL standout lasted six days with the Jaguars before being waived in August. He hasn't signed elsewhere.

P Ryan Quigley: Waived on Aug. 29, Quigley served in a stint with the Arizona Cardinals. Quigley appeared in six games for the Cardinals and punted 34 times with an averaged of 41.6 yards per punt. He was released on Nov. 15.

CB Mike Hilton: The Ole Miss product did little to save himself from being part of the cuts from 90 to 75. He hasn't received any other looks.

K Sam Ficken: The former Penn State kickers lasted a short while with the Jaguars. He was released and is likely back working with numbers.

CB Demetrius McCray: The former seventh round pick was part of the cut down from 90 to 75. He has received several tryouts but hasn't signed elsewhere. He changed his agent during the offseason.

QB Max Wittek: The former Hawaii quarterback signed with the Jaguars after the draft and lasted until Aug. 23. He understandably hasn't been picked up elsewhere.

RB Jonas Gray: The running back split last season with the Jaguars and Miami Dolphins and was placed on injured reserve during training camp. He was eventually released with an injury settlement. He has not found a new NFL home. He recently had a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks.

OT Kadeem Edwards: The offensive lineman was cut in early September. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad on Nov. 8.

DT T.J. Barnes: Barnes was let go during final cuts in September. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Oct. 20. He was promoted to the active roster in December and appeared in a handful of games.

SS Craig Loston: The former undrafted safety was waived during the offseason and never resurfaced.

DE Quanterus Smith: The defensive end was waived during the summer. He spent some time with the Detroit Lions before being waived.

CB Rashaad Reynolds: The former Oregon State cornerback was waived during the summer. He signed with the Detroit Lions but was waived on Aug. 29. He signed with the Chicago Bears practice squad in Week 17.

OT Patrick Miller: The large lineman lasted a few weeks with the Jaguars. He hasn't been on the NFL radar since, despite looking like shaggy-haired Brock Lesner.

K Jaden Oberkrom: Lasted a matter of days with the Jaguars. He was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns and retired. He must have seen 1-15 coming.

CB Chance Casey: He was a blip on the radar screen for the Jaguars and hasn't shown up elsewhere.

WR Damian Copeland: The wide receiver was let go during the summer. He later signed with the Detroit Lions and spent the season on their practice squad.

SS Sergio Brown: The veteran was cut during the summer and eventually resurfaced with the Buffalo Bills. Brown appeared in seven games for the Bills and produced five tackles.

RB Toby Gerhart: The former big name free agent was cut early in the offseason. He hasn't been heard from outside of a tryout with the Denver Broncos in December.

DE Chris Clemons: Everyone's favorite veteran pass rusher was cut early in the offseason and signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He retired during the offseason.

OG Zane Beadles: The one-time big money free agent was cut before free agency. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers and started all 16 games.

Free Agent Departures

C Stefen Wisniewski: The former Jaguars center signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and appeared in 16 games (six starts) at left guard.

P Brian Anger: The former third round pick was named a Pro Bowl alternate in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He punted 70 times with an average of 45.9 yards per punt. His net average was 42.7 yards per punt. He signed a five-year extension in Week 17.

TE Clay Harbor: The free agent tight end signed with the New England Patriots. He appeared in three games before being cut on Oct. 3. He was signed by the Detroit Lions the next day and appeared in 12 games. He produced three receptions for 19 yards on the season.

OT Sam Young: The offensive lineman was waived by the Miami Dolphins during final cuts but eventually re-signed with the squad. He appeared in eight games (one start). He signed a one-year extension with the Dolphins in Week 17.

DE Andre Branch: The former second round pick signed with the Miami Dolphins, appearing in all 16 games (11 starts). He produced 49 tackles, two forced fumbles and 5.5 sacks this season.

RB Bernard Pierce: The veteran running back signed with the New York Jets in the offseason but was cut before Week 1. He hasn't resurfaced on a roster but worked out for the Jets during the season.

