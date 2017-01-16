KANSAS CITY, MO: DECEMBER 25: Denver Broncos special teams coach Joe DeCamillis has a few choice words to the referee after a punt return in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Photo: John Leyba, Copyright - 2016 The Denver Post, MediaNews Group.)

Throughout the off-season, First Coast News will be taking a look at the new Jaguars coaching staff hires through the eyes of their former players. Today's focus is on new Jaguars special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis' impact on punting and punt coverage.

The Jaguars special teams unit has left a lot to be desired over the years.

Last week, the Jaguars did something to curb those woes. New head coach Doug Marrone made a high-profile hire, bringing in lauded special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis.

The long-time NFL coach was part of Gary Kubiak's staff in Denver over the last two seasons. He helped the Broncos win a Super Bowl in his first year at the helm.

Before he joined Denver's staff, DeCamillis had several stints in the league, including a prior tenure with the Jaguars and an assistant head coach post with the Chicago Bears. During the Jacksonville and Chicago stops, DeCamillis worked with former Jaguars punter Adam Podlesh.

DeCamillis drafted Podlesh out of Maryland in 2007. He went as far as to select Podlesh in the fourth round of the draft.

The two worked together for two years in Jacksonville and then reunited in Chicago in 2013 before Podlesh was released by Chicago in 2014.

Podlesh's three years with DeCamillis make him a knowledgeable source for what the Jaguars and their fans can expect from the new hire.

First Coast News spoke with Podlesh on Monday to get some insight on the returning coordinator.

"Joe D likes to dictate special teams every game," Podlesh said. "You're never going to be perfect, your special teams aren't going to win every game, but the one thing that has been fairly consistent is that he dictates what goes on [with] special teams. You see a lot of teams that he plays against having to either worry what he's going to do or game plan specifically because Joe D has the capability to schematically deduce some things that cause a lot of problems."

Podlesh's experiences with DeCamillis have focused heavily on directional punting. Pinning returners to a specific side of the field allows for DeCamillis to control the area of play, the returner and his coverage units.

"Joe D's philosophy has always been directionally oriented," Podlesh said. "He wants to make sure that his coverage units know where the ball is going so [they] can play fast. That is important also if you have a ball going outside of the numbers on the field, you kind of corner the returner into that sideline. It forces [the returner's] hand on where he can go. So that's his essential philosophy for what he asks for and what he needs out of a punter."

Jaguars punter Brad Nortman is entering his second season with the team. Last season, he had some stellar moments and some poor punts. It was a mixed bag for the punt coverage unit in general.

Does Nortman fit what DeCamillis wants in a punter? Podlesh seems to think so.

"He has the ability to be what Joe D wants a punter to be," Podlesh said. "He's had some great performances, especially in Carolina, with how he's used directional punting. This past season, he hadn't either been asked to or hadn't utilized directional punting quite as much as what maybe [special teams coordinators] Bruce DeHaven and Russ Purnell asked of him in Carolina. But he can tap into that and do what Joe D is going to ask - I can guarantee you he's going to ask him to directional the ball more - then he will without a doubt be more successful, especially if Joe D can get his coverage teams rolling like he normally can."

The special teams unit will quickly become very familiar with DeCamillis' favorite phase. The adage fits with his special teams mentality.

"His philosophy has always been 'tip of the spear,'" Podlesh said. "'You're first in, set the tone, you have the opportunity to change momentum.' Those intangibles that he brings to the table are going to be - in my opinion, from what I've seen before with [Mike] Mallory and the Jacksonville Jaguars special teams unit - a little bit different."

The difference will likely be a welcomed change up. The Jaguars ranked tied for 21st in the league with punt net yardage and allowed the third-most punt return yards last season under Mallory's leadership.

DeCamillis' groups finished ninth and 17th in those categories. With that type of potential improvement, the Jaguars could have better opportunities when it comes to controlling field position.

