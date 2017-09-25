Week 3 win illustrates the impact of the Jaguars' cornerback trio of Ramsey, Bouye and Colvin

Sep 24, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) celebrates with cornerback Aaron Colvin (22) after intercepting a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars defeated the Ravens 44-7. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco had no choice but to hold onto the ball much longer than anticipated Sunday against the Jaguars in London.

His top targets were covered by the likes of Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye and Aaron Colvin. The Jaguars' top cornerback trio effectively shut down the Ravens' passing game, forcing Baltimore's offense into several three-and-outs.

Each member of the trio produced a pass breakup. Ramsey and Bouye each had an interception.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

It was the fulfillment of a promise made when Bouye signed with the Jaguars in March. Many had speculated, including members of the secondary, that the Jaguars had the top trio of cornerbacks in the league.

Bouye has been as good as advertised. Ramsey continues to progress into one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Colvin has worked out his injury woes and has been just as active in coverage as his two counterparts.

The Jaguars held Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, to a completion ratio of 8-of-18 for 28 yards and two interceptions in Jacksonville's 44-7 blowout win at Wembley Stadium. The Ravens were eventually forced to pull their starting quarterback in favor of Ryan Mallett, who didn't fare much better against prevent defense in the fourth quarter.

With the added pass rush of Yannick Ngakoue, Calais Campbell, Dante Fowler, Abry Jones and Malik Jackson, the Jaguars cornerbacks have been able to make plays on the ball.

For several years under former head coach Gus Bradley, the secondary was rarely involved with interceptions. This season, the secondary is already responsible for three of the Jaguars' four interceptions in just three games.

The coverage skills of Bouye, Ramsey and Colvin have helped them get off to a hot start. After missing out on practicing together for much of the offseason and training camp, the trio has begun to form chemistry.

The more work the trio gets together, the better the group will become. That's a bad sign for opposing offenses.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV