Wash on his Jaguars future: 'My number one priority is winning this football game Sunday'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite an impressive first year as a defensive coordinator, Todd Wash could very well be let go - along with the rest of the Jaguars staff - on Monday.

He has no control over whether he is retained or not.

That's why he is focusing solely on getting a win on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts in the season finale.

“To me whatever happens on Monday happens on Monday," Wash said on Thursday. "The biggest thing is we’re trying to concentrate on winning a football game and that’s the only thing that matters to me right now. Whatever happens, happens. I’m good with either way.”

Wash has seen two offensive coordinators, a defensive coordinator and his head coach be relieved of their duties during his tenure. He knows what those four men and their families went through. He has prepared for the possibility that he will not be in Jacksonville next season.

“To be honest with you, my family is going to be fine either way," Wash said. "I owe it to these players, I owe it to the organization to put ourselves in position to win a football game Sunday. Bottom line. After that, we’ll see what happens but that’s the number one thing.”

Heading into Week 17, Wash's unit ranks third in pass defense and fourth in overall defense. For a first time coordinator, those are outstanding results.

Wash's familiarity with his players as the team's former defensive line coach helped him with his transition to defensive coordinator.

“I think dealing with the players, they knew me ahead of time so that was a little bit of a comfort level," Wash said. "Calling the game was a little bit of an adjustment, obviously, but with the help of the defensive staff, obviously Gus [Bradley] at the time, it’s been a smooth transition. We got to give credit to the players. They’re the ones out there executing the call and if I make a bad call, they bail me out. I obviously appreciate that but it’s been a smooth transition, I’ve enjoyed it and we will see what the future holds.”

Wash maintains that his focus is solely on the final game of the season. He claims that if another coach were to call to interview him, it would have to take place after the final matchup.

"My number one priority is winning this football game Sunday.”

