'Twas the Jags last fight before Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

'Twas the day before Christmas at EverBank Field,

Where fans young and old have been waiting all year,

To leave the stadium with a little extra cheer.

Game-goers Saturday couldn't be happier for their team,

Especially since the last time ticket holders cheered like this,

Was December of 2015.

So whether the Jags have been naughty or nice,

Fans think it's a pretty good gift from Santa, no matter the price.

They could even hear St. Nick exclaim and he eased out of sight,

"'It's about time, Jags, and to all a good night."

PHOTO: FIRST COAST NEWS

