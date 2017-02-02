Trio of injured Jaguars draft picks need to rebound in off-season of unknown

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 14: Defensive Tackle Michael Bennett #96 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is blocked by Guard Chris Hubbard #74 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game at EverBank Field on August 14, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Steelers 23 to 21. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: Don Juan Moore, 2015 Don Juan Moore)

The Jaguars will definitely see plenty of change this off-season.

Players will be cut, free agents and draft prospects will be added and the new coaching staff will implement - hopefully - more sound strategies than the previous leadership.

With all of the turnovers - both in personnel and staff - it would be easy to lose track of the group of players that spent most of last season on injured reserve.

Three young players spent their entire season on the reserve list, rehabbing injuries and fading out of the minds of Jaguars fans.

With the defense improving significantly last season and their names detached from the success, safety James Sample, defensive tackle Michael Bennett and defensive end Jonathan Woodard find themselves in an unusual place entering this off-season.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR THE LATEST JAGUARS NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS

Bennett, a former sixth round pick, has been rehabbing a calf injury since last preseason. He didn't play a regular season snap last year and had an uneven rookie campaign that was stunted by a mid-season hamstring injury.

Sample, a former fourth round pick, was once heralded as a potential starting safety and then was billed as competition for starting strong safety Johnathan Cyprien. Instead of fulfilling those expectations, Sample has been limited due to injuries to his shoulder. He has finished his first two NFL seasons on injured reserve and has played just four regular season games.

Woodard, who was a seventh round pick in last year's draft, tore his Achilles tendon during rookie minicamp. A small school product out of Central Arkansas, Woodard has never faced NFL competition in a full-contact practice or game.

The three former draft picks remain unknown entities to a front office that needs to win now. The trio could be pushed aside for newer upgrades.

The Jaguars could re-sign Cyprien or draft his replacement fairly early. That would be a slight to Sample, but at this point the Jaguars can't rest on his potential. This will be a big year for Sample, so he will have to prove he can remain healthy long-term.

Jacksonville has already signed Malik Jackson to a massive deal and drafted Sheldon Day. Those moves may have cost Bennett his gig last season if he didn't get injured. Bennett wants to be here, so he will have to work to impress the new coaching staff enough to find him a new role in the rotation.

Woodard is the most intriguing of the three, as it's hard to know what his potential could be at this point. Achilles injuries aren't career killers and the Jaguars really like his potential, so he may be able to bounce back into a more prominent role than most anticipate. He has been able to take in the game mentally for a year, so redshirting as a rookie could have been more beneficial to him than some would presume.

Much like their potential, Sample, Bennett and Woodard enter an off-season of unknown possibilities. How they counter the early career adversity will play a huge role in their Jaguars futures.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

(© 2017 WTLV)