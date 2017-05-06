Trainer offers insight into new Jaguars: Myrick's competition for speed, Phillips' 'wild' moniker

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 06: Defensive back Jalen Myrick of Minnesota in action during day six of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 6, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Joe Robbins)

Following the conclusion of their college careers, many NFL prospects begin working with pro-style trainers.

The climb to the top of draft boards can be daunting, which is why agents and NFL hopefuls invest so heavily in preparing for the NFL Combine.

Trainers are asked to improve prospects' test times and numbers heading into the annual event in Indianapolis.

Tony Villani owns and operates XPE Sports in Boca Ration, Fla. He has worked with dozens of NFL players on their way to the league and beyond.

From Anquan Boldin to Eric Berry to Joey Bosa, Villani has seen some of the NFL's best players start from the ground level and work their way up.

This offseason, Villani worked with two of the newest members of the Jaguars' roster, cornerback Jalen Myrick and defensive end Carroll Phillips.

Myrick was selected with the first of the Jaguars' two seventh-round picks. He ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis in February.

The Minnesota defensive back came in with blazing speed, but improved his numbers while working with Villani.

“He came in and pre-tested almost as fast as anyone we’ve had,” Villani said.

“He came in and pre-tested a little slower than [Indianapolis Colts wide receiver] Phillip Dorsett. Phillip Dorsett was the fastest I’ve ever pre-timed. Jalen came in and tested slower than him but got better improvement than Phillip.”

Myrick, a cornerback, will get to face Dorsett twice this season, as they are now AFC South rivals. The speed bragging rights remain up in the air.

“Officially, well it’s weird, if you look at the hand times in Indy, Phillip Dorsett ran a little faster,” Villani said. “If you go by the official laser time, Jalen ran a little faster. But, nonetheless, Jalen is officially very, very fast. It’s blazing whenever you can put up a 4.2 at the Combine.”

Myrick and Dorsett going one-on-one could be an interesting matchup to watch on Sundays.

Speaking of interesting, Villani's other Jaguars client goes by an odd moniker.

Phillips signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent this week. He is not a huge fan of being called by his first name, according to Villani.

“He likes to be called ‘Wild Man,’” Villani said.

Phillips produced 19 tackles for loss and nine sacks during his college career at Illinois. His success in college may have come from his on-the-field attitude, which leant itself to his nickname.

“I don’t know, I guess he is wild out on the football field, because when you get to know him, he’s a pretty mellow, hard-working, down-to-earth dude," Villani said.

"You’re supposed to call him ‘Wild Man,’ that’s what he wants to be called by coaches and everyone. I called him ‘Carroll’ once, he’s like ‘Call me Wild Man,’ so it’s not just for his friends, it’s for everyone.”

Villani's warning may be a good thing to note for when you see him in the autograph line at EverBank Field. If not, you may find out how he got his handle some other way.

Most Jaguars fans probably hope Phillips earns his nickname on the field this season.

