Trading the pick: Jaguars may be able move top pick in draft day deal

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell answers questions at the podium during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.com)

Trading in the draft is a science.

Moving up and down the board can be tricky.

You need two teams to tango and the deal may not always be fair.

The Jaguars could be involved in one of those draft day trades next week. They are open to trading the fourth overall pick, but again, they need a partner.

“It’s always a consideration," Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operation Tom Coughlin said about a potential deal on Friday.

"Throughout the preparation, you have to talk about that, the possibilities of that, the possibilities of people trying to come up. All of the different scenarios that go along with the draft. You just have to be ready for that.”

The Jaguars are picking in the Top 5 for the sixth-straight season. The team hasn't been able to trade out of the spot before, but they may have more luck this year.

"We had an opportunity last year to move down and we obviously decided to take Jalen [Ramsey]," Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell said.

"It depends on who’s there and what the talent is in the top four or five picks. If there’s a team that covets a guy, it’s easier than if there’s not. In general, teams are looking at where we’re looking at. I’m sure every team has more than one guy that they like. There may be some teams that have specific needs and are willing to come up. It’s different from year to year."

While it's typically easier to deal in later rounds, the Jaguars may look to take advantage of several quarterback-needy teams early on.

All three teams picking ahead of the Jaguars need quarterbacks. If just one selects a signal caller in the top three picks, the Jaguars' slot could become even more valuable. The fewer quarterbacks on the board, the better it'll be for the Jaguars.

Teams may want to jump the New York Jets for a quarterback. The Jets pick sixth, two picks after the Jaguars' selection.

The Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars' AFC South rivals, own the fifth pick. Jacksonville would likely want to crush two birds with one stone by trading back for less and stopping the Titans from adding more draft capital.

"You get calls," Coughlin said. "Are they authentic? Is it true interest? Who knows? This is the time of the year where each club will have someone assigned to make the calls and generate interest if interest is there. So it happens.”

Quarterbacks aren't the only precious commodities in the draft. There is seemingly a huge drop off in value at cornerback behind Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley. The same could be said about pass rushers behind Texas A&M's Myles Garrett, Alabama's Jonathan Allen and Stanford's Solomon Thomas.

All five defensive players are expected to be selected in the Top 10 on Thursday.

The draft is a roulette wheel and there is always a wild card thrown into the mix. Sometimes teams bank on specific things happening, only for one team to step outside of the box.

“It seems like there are a lot of opportunities, depending on where you draft – say you are in the middle, there is more of a tendency for something to happen in front of you that you didn’t expect there, but there seems to be, from my experience, in every draft, there is something that happens that (makes you say), ‘Wow, where did that one come from?’ You have to be prepared for that,” Coughlin said.

Those kind of shakeups can impact the trade market. If most teams expect Lattimore to make it to the sixth overall pick and he is taken with the second pick, it could change the overall trajectory of the first round. It could also force a team to trade up for a cornerback earlier than they would have previously perceived.

The top three picks will be very important in establishing the value of the fourth overall pick. If the Jaguars are able to find an offer that they like, they'll be able to pull the trigger, add a few picks to the pile and select a standout prospect.

