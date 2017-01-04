Tony2HOF: Boselli named as Hall of Fame finalist; could be first Jaguars player to receive honor

9 Sep 2001: Tony Boselli #71 of the Jacksonville Jaguars comes out onto the field during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Steelers 21-3.Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport (Photo: Scott Halleran)

The Jaguars may finally send a former player to the Hall of Fame.

The team's first-ever draft pick, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, has been named as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Boselli joins 14 other former NFL stars in the quest to make it to the enshrinement ceremony.

Boselli manned the blindside blocking responsibilities for the Jaguars from 1995-2001.

He retired as a member of the Houston Texans in 2002 but never played a snap for the franchise.

The longtime Jaguars lineman would be the first in franchise history to make it to the Canton, Ohio honoring.

We're rooting for Boselli and you can too by using the #Tony2HOF. Offer your support on social media and we'll share your posts online and on-air during First Coast News telecasts.