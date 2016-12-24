The Post Game: Jaguars finally put all three phases together; dedicate win to Gus Bradley

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) celebrates with the fans after a game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field. The Jacksonville Jaguars won 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Stuck with an interim head coach, a nine-game losing streak and several lineup-altering injuries, the Jaguars seemed to have no shot at winning their home finale against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

The Titans had everything to play for. In a tight divisional race with the Houston Texans, Tennessee would control its own destiny with a win at EverBank Field.

The Jaguars clearly didn't care about the Titans' playoff aspirations, as they fed off the home crowd - and a fresh start - following the firing of former head coach Gus Bradley. The 38-17 win was the team's first at EverBank Field since Dec. 13, 2016.

The Jaguars knew they let their old boss down, something interim head coach Doug Marrone hammered home throughout the week. The group also knew it had let its fan base down throughout the year.

“I think [Marrone] handled it really, really well,” guard Tyler Shatley said. “One thing he talked about was doing this for Coach Bradley because you know ultimately the players are the ones who play. He was in that position because of us not performing. It was good to get out there and do it for him.”

The team couldn't make up for everything in one game, but they did everything they could to make the city forget about their woes for at least one night.

“I think [the win] was huge,” quarterback Blake Bortles said. “It’s obviously not been the season that anybody has wanted or expected. I think we had one more chance to come in here against a divisional opponent – at home on Christmas Eve - for the last time until next season. So I think it’s really cool to win, win in front of our home crowd and in front of the city of Jacksonville and for this organization.”

Bortles had his most impressive game of the season, completing 26-of-38 passes for 325 passing yards and a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass for the first time in his football career.

It was that type of afternoon for the Jaguars.

The offense put 415 yards and two touchdowns. The defense held the Titans offense to just 263 yards and 17 points, producing three sacks and an interception for a touchdown. On special teams, there were no major mistakes and kicker Jason Myers went 4-of-4 on field goals, including two attempts of 50 or more yards.

“That’s what I keep saying: we finally put all three pieces together,” wide receiver Bryan Walters said. “One phase didn’t kill the other. Special teams was solid, the offense [was] moving the ball, Blake had a great game and the defense with the pick six and getting some turnovers. It was a complete game and we were long overdue for that.”

The owner of the "pick six" was rookie cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has been playing on an elite level over the last few weeks. Ramsey said the win felt good and acknowledged Bradley's absence with an honor.

“It felt good on probably every level that it could’ve felt good on,” cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “I knew eventually it was coming, we had to get this win, so we could have a win at home this season, to have something – a buzz – in this city. So that was important, and all glory to God really for that victory and performance. Also, I want to dedicate my performance to Gus. He’s meant a lot to me and my rookie season.”

Ramsey got his first taste of victory in front of an NFL home crowd on Christmas Eve. He said it helped the team dominate the game.

“Man, that was good,” Ramsey said. “Like I said a few weeks ago, I said we needed to give them something to cheer about and today that’s what we did. We gave them something to cheer about and we felt it from them, their energy.”

