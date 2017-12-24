Telvin Smith, Todd Wash compliment 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's work with the Jaguars

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 22: Geno Hayes #55 and J.T. Thomas #52 of the Jacksonville Jaguars talk with the linebacker coach Robert Saleh during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 22, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Jaguars 13-12. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) (Photo: Leon Halip, 2014 Leon Halip)

Former Jaguars linebackers coach Robert Saleh made an unusual climb up the NFL coaching ladder this offseason.

The Jaguars won just 11 games during Saleh's three-year tenure in Jacksonville and he was not retained by head coach Doug Marrone in January.

Instead of moving on to another NFL linebackers coaching gig or even heading to the college ranks, Saleh received a seemingly out-of-nowhere promotion with the San Francisco 49ers.

Saleh was named 49ers defensive coordinator on Feb.13.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan clearly saw something outside of the Jaguars' shortcomings during Saleh's tenure.

Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash believes Saleh's intelligence was appealing to the 49ers.

"He's very organized, he's detailed and he knows the package inside and out," Wash said during his weekly press conference Thursday.

"I think a lot of it was he just needed an interview [to] get in front of somebody to show how intelligent Robert really is. He's doing a nice job with the pieces that he has."

Saleh's work with the Jaguars' linebackers went under the radar during his time in Jacksonville. He helped develop the likes of Telvin Smith and Myles Jack before leaving for San Francisco.

Smith speaks very highly of Saleh. He credits Saleh, Wash and former assistant linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton with his development.

"I'd honestly say those three guys are the ones that taught me football on this level," Smith said Thursday.

"Don't get me wrong, I don't want to take away from my instincts but when we talk about learning ball, I [attribute] it to [Saleh]. I'm looking forward to playing against him and seeing him again."

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Saleh's scheme is very similar to the Jaguars' defense. Like Wash, Saleh has adopted a variation of Gus Bradley's hybrid scheme.

With the Jaguars set to face the 49ers Sunday, Jacksonville's offense will deal with a familiar defensive attack.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett knows what to expect from his former colleague.

"It's funny - just because the opponents we've had this year - we've gone against a lot of this kind of defense, besides training camp and OTAs," Hackett said.

"We've hit the Chargers, we've hit the Seahawks and now the Niners. They all have similar things and you can tell that there are some coordinators that like to do a specific front and coverage more than the other but it's all got the same premise and same foundation."

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV