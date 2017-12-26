Taking a look at the Jaguars' four potential wild-card playoff opponents

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Corey Grant of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action during the NFL International Series match between Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on September 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Pantling, 2017 Getty Images)

The Jaguars are locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Jacksonville will host a playoff game during the first weekend of January. However, the team isn't sure who it will play during the wild-card round.

Week 17 will determine the Jaguars' first playoff opponent. Four teams are still battling for two wild card spots and the No. 6 seed will play the Jaguars at EverBank Field.

Below are the Jaguars' four potential opponents for the opening round of the playoffs:

Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 8-7

Week 17 Opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Game Against Jacksonville: 37-16 win (Week 2)

All-Time Record Against Jacksonville: 25-20

Record Over Last Five Games: 2-3

How to Earn Sixth Seed: Titans AND Ravens win OR Ravens win AND Titans, Bills AND Chargers lose in Week 17

Why The Jaguars Would Want to Play Them: The Titans have seemingly fallen apart as of late and the Jaguars have won the division outright because of it.

Tennessee is on a three-game losing streak. The Titans haven't been able to put teams away, partially because their running game has regressed.

Speaking of setbacks, quarterback Marcus Mariota has struggled with turnovers and poor decisions during the second half of the season.

Why The Jaguars Would Want to Avoid Them: The Titans beat the Jaguars earlier in the season. It was one of the worst defensive performances of the year for Jacksonville.

The familiarity of the two teams will likely lead to a closer contest and the Titans should have a shot at upsetting the Jaguars.

Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 9-6

Week 17 Opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Game Against Jacksonville: 44-7 loss (Week 3)

All-Time Record Against Jacksonville: 9-12

Record Over Last Five Games: 4-1

How to Earn Sixth Seed: Titans win, Ravens AND Bills lose OR Bills win and Titans and Ravens lose in Week 17

Why The Jaguars Would Want to Play Them: The Jaguars blew out the Ravens in London and beat them in all three phases. Jacksonville's defense was so dominant that the Jaguars nearly shut out Baltimore.

The Jaguars also just watched the Indianapolis Colts (3-12) nearly beat the Ravens this past weekend.

Why The Jaguars Would Want to Avoid Them: The Ravens were embarrassed by the Jaguars during their last meeting. Baltimore is playing better football during the closing stretch and their momentum could flow into the regular season.

Baltimore needs to find itself on offense, as the defense has held the team up in recent weeks.

Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 8-7

Week 17 Opponent: @ Miami Dolphins

Last Game Against Jacksonville: 28-21 win (Week 12 in 2016)

All-Time Record Against Jacksonville: 8-7

Record Over Last Five Games: 4-1

How to Earn Sixth Seed: Bills AND Titans win, Ravens lose OR Bills AND Ravens win, Chargers AND Titans lose in Week 17

Why The Jaguars Would Want to Play Them: The Bills have the worst passing offense in the league, which means the Jaguars' defensive strength will likely be enhanced. Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor has struggled for weeks and has little to work with in the receiving game.

Why The Jaguars Would Want to Avoid Them: The Bills are the lone team on this list that hasn't played the Jaguars this season. They're the unknowns.

Buffalo relies heavily on running back LeSean McCoy, who should be able to break big runs against the Jaguars' defense. McCoy is shifty and can be used as a weapon in the receiving game.

While the Bills' offense is underwhelming, the Buffalo defense has produced the fourth-most interceptions (17) in the league this season. With Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles' history of turnovers, that may be a bad matchup for him.

Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 8-7

Week 17 Opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders

Last Game Against Jacksonville: 20-17 loss (Week 10)

All-Time Record Against Jacksonville: 7-3

Record Over Last Five Games: 4-1

How to Earn Sixth Seed: Chargers AND Ravens win, Titans lose in Week 17

Why The Jaguars Would Want to Play Them: The Jaguars have already beaten the Chargers at EverBank Field this season. While it was a close win in overtime, the Jaguars' defense did a great job of limiting the Chargers' passing game in Week 10.

Why The Jaguars Would Want to Avoid Them: While he wasn't dominant during their last meeting, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has been a one-man wrecking crew against the Jaguars for quite some time.

The Chargers weren't playing inspired football in November but are now on a roll. While they need the Jaguars' help to make the playoffs, Los Angeles is having one of the most impressive turnaround seasons in NFL history. Momentum has swung in the Chargers' favor as of late.

