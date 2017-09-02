Jaguars trade offensive lineman Luke Bowanko to the Ravens

Jul 27, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars center Luke Bowanko (70) runs drills during the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp on the NFL Football Practice Fields at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite having their own issues along the offensive line, the Jaguars have traded offensive lineman Luke Bowanko to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jacksonville received an undisclosed draft pick from the Ravens for the fourth-year player.

Bowanko is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He was a sixth-round pick by the Jaguars in 2014.

The veteran started 14 games at center during his rookie season. Injuries forced Bowanko to miss all but eight games over the last two seasons.

Bowanko started the third preseason game at left guard for the Jaguars. He was the backup right guard for the team in the preseason finale.

Bowanko's versatility allows for him to play all five positions on the offensive line.

He was born in Maryland and played college football at Virginia. The trade will offer him somewhat of a homecoming.

The 26-year-old is likely to compete for a starting spot on the Ravens' offensive line.

The move comes at an odd time for the Jaguars, as the team is dealing with a lot of uncertainty up front. Bowanko seemed to be the Jaguars' most versatile lineman.

Trading Bowanko opens up opportunities for Tyler Shatley and Patrick Omameh, who competed for the left guard spot during training camp.

If Omameh were to be named the starting left guard, Shatley would probably serve as the top interior lineman.

If Shatley were to get the nod, Omameh would likely serve as the swing tackle, moving veteran Earl Watford into the top interior depth job.

The Jaguars must trim their roster to 53 players by Saturday at 4 p.m.

