Source: Jaguars to bring back DeCamillis as special teams coordinator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tom Coughlin isn't the only former Jaguars coach returning to the First Coast.

Former Jaguars special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis will return in the same role with Doug Marrone's new coaching staff, a league source confirmed to First Coast News.

Denver Broncos reporter Mike Klis of 9News was the first to report the hiring.

DeCamillis served as the special teams coordinator for the Jaguars during the 2007 and 2008 seasons. He was previously in Denver, where he helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl title following the 2015 season.

DeCamillis has been a special teams coordinator in the NFL since 1988. He served as the Broncos' interim head coach when former head coach Gary Kubiak was forced to miss a game this season due to health issues.

Kubiak retired this off-season and was replaced by former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

DeCamillis is the first coaching hire of the Marrone/Coughlin/Caldwell era.

Mike Mallory had served as the Jaguars' special teams coordinator for the last four seasons.

