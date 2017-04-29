Source: Jaguars sign Jacksonville University linebacker Justin Horton as an undrafted free agent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars signed Jacksonville University linebacker Justin Horton to an undrafted free agent contract on Saturday, a league source told First Coast News.

Horton spent four seasons as a JU Dolphin, playing down the road from EverBank Field. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker also played defensive end during his college career.

He posted 70 tackles (six for loss), 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during his senior season.

Horton is a native of Clermont, Fla.

