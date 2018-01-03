Several former Jaguars playing in the playoffs

Dec 17, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Cap Capi (75) causes a strip sack on Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) during the fourth quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Konezny, Mark Konezny)

Jaguars fans have a lot to look forward to in the postseason this year.

Jacksonville is back in the playoffs for the first time in a decade. There are also plenty of Jaguars alums set to make some noise in the extended season as well.

First Coast News has collected a list of former Jaguars playing in the postseason and labeled each player by their current team.

[Editor's Note: The players listed below are on the teams' active playoff rosters. Players on injured reserve or practice squad are not listed.]

* practice squad/offseason roster

Philadelphia Eagles

G Stefen Wisniewski (2015)

New England Patriots

N/A

Minnesota Vikings

OT Rashod Hill (2016)

P Ryan Quigley (2016*)

Pittsburgh Steelers

DE Tyson Alualu (2010-16)

CB Mike Hilton (2016*)

New Orleans Saints

LB Jonathan Feeny (2017)

Buffalo Bills

DE Ryan Davis (2012-15)

DE Cap Capi (2016*)

CB Lafayette Pitts (2017)

Los Angeles Rams

K Sam Ficken (2017*)

Kansas City Chiefs

N/A

Carolina Panthers

DT Kyle Love (2013)

LB Andrew Gachkar (2017*)

Tennessee Titans

S Johnathan Cyprien (2013-16)

Atlanta Falcons

OT Austin Pasztor (2012-14)

LB LaRoy Reynolds (2013-15)

