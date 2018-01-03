Several former Jaguars playing in the playoffs

Jaguars fans have a lot to look forward to in the postseason this year.
Jacksonville is back in the playoffs for the first time in a decade. There are also plenty of Jaguars alums set to make some noise in the extended season as well.
First Coast News has collected a list of former Jaguars playing in the postseason and labeled each player by their current team.
[Editor's Note: The players listed below are on the teams' active playoff rosters. Players on injured reserve or practice squad are not listed.]
* practice squad/offseason roster
Philadelphia Eagles
G Stefen Wisniewski (2015)
New England Patriots
N/A
Minnesota Vikings
OT Rashod Hill (2016)
P Ryan Quigley (2016*)
Pittsburgh Steelers
DE Tyson Alualu (2010-16)
CB Mike Hilton (2016*)
New Orleans Saints
LB Jonathan Feeny (2017)
Buffalo Bills
DE Ryan Davis (2012-15)
DE Cap Capi (2016*)
CB Lafayette Pitts (2017)
Los Angeles Rams
K Sam Ficken (2017*)
Kansas City Chiefs
N/A
Carolina Panthers
DT Kyle Love (2013)
LB Andrew Gachkar (2017*)
Tennessee Titans
S Johnathan Cyprien (2013-16)
Atlanta Falcons
OT Austin Pasztor (2012-14)
LB LaRoy Reynolds (2013-15)
