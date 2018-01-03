WTLV
Several former Jaguars playing in the playoffs

Mike Kaye, WTLV 10:07 AM. EST January 03, 2018

Jaguars fans have a lot to look forward to in the postseason this year.

Jacksonville is back in the playoffs for the first time in a decade. There are also plenty of Jaguars alums set to make some noise in the extended season as well.

First Coast News has collected a list of former Jaguars playing in the postseason and labeled each player by their current team.

[Editor's Note: The players listed below are on the teams' active playoff rosters. Players on injured reserve or practice squad are not listed.]

* practice squad/offseason roster

Philadelphia Eagles

G Stefen Wisniewski (2015)

 

New England Patriots

N/A

 

Minnesota Vikings

OT Rashod Hill (2016)

P Ryan Quigley (2016*)

 

Pittsburgh Steelers

DE Tyson Alualu (2010-16)

CB Mike Hilton (2016*)

 

New Orleans Saints

LB Jonathan Feeny (2017)

Buffalo Bills

DE Ryan Davis (2012-15)

DE Cap Capi (2016*)

CB Lafayette Pitts (2017)

 

Los Angeles Rams

K Sam Ficken (2017*)

 

Kansas City Chiefs

N/A

 

Carolina Panthers

DT Kyle Love (2013)

LB Andrew Gachkar (2017*)

 

Tennessee Titans

S Johnathan Cyprien (2013-16)

 

Atlanta Falcons

OT Austin Pasztor (2012-14)

LB LaRoy Reynolds (2013-15)

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye

