Senior Bowl Practice, Day 2: Howard continues to stick out, defensive players make some big plays

MOBILE, Ala. - The Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears coaching staffs are putting forth their best efforts to get the South and North squads ready for the Reese's Senior Bowl Game on Saturday.

However, Wednesday's practices offered little in the way of growth for most players. Quarterbacks are still overthrowing wide receivers and defensive backs and linebackers are still being yelled at for lining up in the wrong spots.

Still, several players were able to make positive impressions on scouts and media members.

Here some notes from Day 2 of Shrine Game practices:

NORTH TEAM

- Toledo running back Kareem Hunt is making some money in Mobile. He has soft hands, great balance and the ability to cut on a dime. At one point, Hunt was given an outside pitch, and as he was turning the corner, he juked a defensive back off his tackling angle. The crowd was impressed.

Hunt has shown great hands. He was able to catch a ball placed behind him by Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard and turn upfield for a 20-yard touchdown. His pass protection could use some work, but Hunt seems like a future NFL starting running back.

- My favorite lineman in Mobile is Indiana guard Dan Feeney. He offered a highlight on Wednesday, as he was able to get in front of Michigan running back De'Veon Smith and block a defensive back downfield about 10 yards. The block helped Smith pick up a 20-yard touchdown in redzone 11-on-11. The Jaguars would need for him to fall to the second round or trade up into the 20's to get Feeney.

- A lot is being made of Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp. I understand why he is being hyped as his play in team drills has been excellent. However, he has dropped several balls over the last two days in individual work. Some might say that as long as he is making plays in team drills, it doesn't matter. That's fine, but I just think it offers something to ponder.

- The North squad has some really talented run stoppers. Michigan linemen Ryan Glasgow and Chris Wormley stood out during running plays on Day 2. Notre Dame defensive end Isaac Rochell also made a pair of run stops. Lindenwood linebacker Connor Harris is short (5-11), but he is out here making plays. He and Carroll Phillips of Illinois were the standouts for the North linebackers.

- Jacksonville native Nathan Peterman continues to impress. Of the North quarterbacks, he is the most consistent and accurate. He has a good mid-range game and the zip on his passes is outstanding. He threw a pass on the run to Kupp in tight coverage and I was surprised the ball didn't break the receiver's fingers.

- Beathard had a solid day. The Iowa quarterback was stellar in the redzone, going 2-for-2 during 11-on-11 drills. He made a tough throw in traffic to Wisconsin running back Corey Clement for a touchdown. It was a highlight reel toss.

- Youngstown State defensive end Derek Rivers had himself quite the day. He owned his matchups during 1-on-1 drills and was a consistent presence in the backfield during team sessions. He had at least one "sack" and displayed impressive quickness on a pass breakup in redzone drills.

The Jaguars could use a player of Rivers' ilk.

SOUTH TEAM

- The South team added some new blood on Day 2. Minnesota safety Damarius Travis and Auburn offensive tackle Robert Leff joined the fray.

- They will be joined by even more reinforcements on Thursday:

Vanderbilt OT William Holden

Georgia Southern LB Marcus Eligwe

Virginia OT Eric Smith

- The following players missed South practice on Day 2:

Utah G Isaac Asiata

San Diego State G Nico Siragusa

Western Kentucky G Forrest Lamp

TCU DE Josh Carraway

Auburn S Jonathan Ford

- Alabama tight end O.J. Howard continues to look like the best player here. He has shown off his sticky hands and made some awe-inspiring catches, given the quarterback play he has to work with.

- Texas A&M safety Justin Evans was told to politely "Get your [butt] back" during team drills by new Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. He was playing free safety and was too close to the box. Williams was vocal throughout practice.

- The South quarterbacks are still struggling. Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs seems to be the only NFL arm amongst them.

Tiffin quarterback Antonio Pipkin was picked off on a downfield throw by Oklahoma State safety Jordan Sterns. He rebounded and had a nice throw to Mississippi wide receiver Evan Engram later on. Earlier in the day, Pipkin launched a perfect throw downfield to South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett for a touchdown.

- I learned after practice that Miami safety Rayshawn Jenkins met with the Jaguars earlier this week. The Jaguars will meet with everyone in some form or fashion, but Jenkins would be an interesting addition for Jacksonville if strong safety Johnathan Cyprien bolts in free agency.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

