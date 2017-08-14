ROSTER MOVES: Jaguars waive/injured cornerback Josh Johnson, sign tight end

Jul 29, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Hayes Pullard (52) and cornerback Josh Johnson (36) walk toward the locker room following a session at training camp at Practice Fields at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars made a few roster moves before the start of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday.

The team waived/injured cornerback Josh Johnson and replaced him on the roster with the signing of tight end David Grinnage.

Johnson has been dealing with a sports hernia that may require surgery, a league source told First Coast News. Even without the surgery, Johnson was likely to miss the rest of the preseason.

If he were to go unclaimed on waivers, he would revert to the Jaguars' injured reserve.

Johnson played in eight games for the Jaguars last season. He mostly appeared on special teams, but made a huge play on defense in the team's win over the Indianapolis Colts in London. He broke up a pass to tight end Dwayne Allen late in the fourth quarter to help the Jaguars clinch the victory.

His departure opens up a spot on the cornerback depth chart for players like Brian Dixon and Tyler Patmon, who both earned praise from starter Jalen Ramsey on Saturday.

“[Brian Dixon] is doing a good job," Ramsey said. "[Tyler Patmon] is doing a good job. Of course, it will be nice when we can put the whole gang together. We haven’t gotten to that point yet. Everyone is doing a pretty good job. It’s up and down. Wins and losses.”

Grinnage joins a tight end group that already features Marcedes Lewis, Ben Koyack, Alex Ellis, Neal Sterling and Mychal Rivera.

He has yet to appear in a regular season game, but was on the Green Bay Packers' roster last offseason.

The team also waived undrafted rookie cornerback Ezra Robinson. In a corresponding move, the team signed cornerback Dwayne Thomas.

A fellow rookie cornerback, Thomas (6-0, 201 lbs.) signed as an undrafted free with the New England Patriots in May. He was waived by the Patriots on August 11.

The Jaguars roster is at the 90-man limit entering the second preseason against the Buccaneers.

