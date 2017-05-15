Roster Moves: Jaguars sign two tryout players, release former reality show star and local lineman

MORGANTOWN, WV - OCTOBER 22: Jarrod Harper #22 of the West Virginia Mountaineers in action during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field on October 22, 2016 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Sargent, 2016 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars swapped out some players at the bottom of their roster on Monday.

The team signed safety Jarrod Harper and defensive tackle Kevin Maurice to contracts.

In corresponding moves, the Jaguars released safety Akeem Davis and defensive tackle Louis Nix.

Harper (6-0, 210 lbs.) produced 117 career tackles (seven for loss) at West Virginia University. He had a breakout season as a senior, posting 71 tackles.

Maurice (6-3, 300 lbs.) played in 31 career games at the University of Nebraska. He produced 71 tackles (10 for loss) and two forced fumbles.

Both players were undrafted last month and took part in this past weekend's rookie minicamp as tryout invitees.

Davis appeared in two games for the Jaguars last season. The 27-year-old has played for seven different teams since 2014. He starred in the first season of NFL Network's "Undrafted" reality show.

Nix went to Raines High School and played college football at Notre Dame. A former third-round pick of the Houston Texans, Nix has played for four teams since 2014. He has only played in four regular season games.

The Jaguars roster stands at 89. One open spot is remaining on the 90-man roster heading into the next phase of organized team activities.

