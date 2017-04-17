Roster Moves: Jaguars sign two players to start offseason program

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 1: Fullback Tommy Bohanon #40 of the New York Jets stretches before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 1, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images for New York Jets) (Photo: Al Pereira, 2016 Al Pereira)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have finally added a fullback to their roster.

Yes, an actual fullback this time.

Fourth-year player Tommy Bohanon was added to the roster on Monday.

The Cape Coral native was a seventh-round pick of the New York Jets in 2013. A Wake Forest alum, Bohanon (6-1, 246 lbs.) spent three seasons with the New York Jets. He was released during final cuts last offseason.

After producing 222 total yards for the Jets during his tenure in New York, Bohanon spent last season outside of the NFL.

The 26-year-old worked with Jaguars running back Chris Ivory and assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. in New York.

Bohanon fills a two-year true fullback void for the Jaguars. He will wear No. 40.

Jacksonville also signed second-year wide receiver Larry Pinkard to a contract.

Pinkard (6-0, 196 lbs.) spent his rookie offseason with the Green Bay Packers. He was released with an injury settlement in September.

Pinkard played college football at Old Dominion.

