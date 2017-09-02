Jaguars cut 17 players, make other moves to get down to 53-man roster limit

Jul 27, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Alex Ellis (48) waits to get on the field during drills at the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp on the NFL Football Practice Fields at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

The Jaguars made 22 moves to meet the league's 53-man roster limit Saturday.

Defensive end Malliciah Goodman, cornerback Brian Dixon, linebacker Josh McNary and tight end Alex Ellis were among the 17 players waived or released by the Jaguars. The team also traded offensive lineman Luke Bowanko to the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.

Wide receiver Rashad Greene was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Wide receiver Shane Wynn, cornerback Doran Grant and safety Jarrod Harper all suffered injuries in the team's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday. The team waived the trio with injury designations. If they pass through waivers unclaimed, they will revert to the Jaguars' injured reserve.

The second wave of roster cuts comes after the Jaguars posted 15 transactions Friday. The Jaguars had until Saturday at 4 p.m. to trim the roster down to 53 players.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

Below is the full list of 22 players impacted by the Jaguars' roster moves before the deadline:

TRADED

G/C Luke Bowanko - In a surprising move, the Jaguars traded a lineman Saturday. Bowanko is a versatile offensive lineman who has been held back by injuries over the last two years. He could become a starting interior player for the Ravens. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

INJURED RESERVE

WR Rashad Greene - The former fifth-round pick was injured for most of training camp and the preseason. Greene is ineligible to return to the Jaguars' active roster this season.

WAIVED/INJURED

CB Doran Grant - After a strong start to the offseason program, Grant's stock took a steady tumble. He suffered a head injury against the Carolina Panthers and missed Thursday's game. If he passes through waivers he will revert to the team's injured reserve.

S Jarrod Harper - A decent special teams player, the Jaguars probably wanted to stash him on the practice squad. After suffering a concussion in the preseason finale, the Jaguars will have to just hope he passes through waivers and ends up on injured reserve.

WR Shane Wynn - The journeyman wide receiver was outstanding this offseason but was the victim of a numbers game. Wynn was apparently injured in the preseason finale. If he clears waivers, he will revert to the Jaguars' injured reserve.

WAIVED OR RELEASED

TE Alex Ellis - The second-year tight end stood out throughout the preseason as a blocker. He even received looks as a fullback. He will probably resurface on the practice squad.

DE Malliciah Goodman - The Jaguars are moving on from the veteran after a strong training camp. His relationship with defensive line coach Marion Hobby couldn't save him from the chopping block.

OG Nila Kasitati - Despite being on the practice squad last season, Kasitati never got a shot at major depth snaps.

S Tracy Howard - Following a quiet camp, Howard produced a forced fumble and an interception in the preseason finale. He was a starter with the Cleveland Browns last season and will likely get looks on the waiver wire.

DE Carroll "Wildman" Phillips - Put some respect on his nickname! Sadly, his most notable play came in practice when he knocked fellow undrafted rookie Hunter Dimick into another dimension during special teams drills.

CB Brian Dixon - He started in place of A.J. Bouye throughout camp and the preseason, but is now looking for work elsewhere. This was a bit unexpected.

CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste - Interceptions in practice and the preseason couldn't keep the journeyman on the roster. His size and draft pedigree will probably lead to another shot somewhere else.

DE Hunter Dimick - Despite being a favorite of the draft community, Dimick failed to stand out during the offseason.

DT Kevin Maurice - The rookie had a decent offseason and could be back on the practice squad.

RB Tim Cook - The undrafted running back from Oregon State was given little playing during the preseason but did show some flash in training camp. He may come back on the practice squad.

TE David Grinnage - A camp body with limited NFL experience, Grinnage never seemed to have a shot at the roster.

OT Avery Gennesy - The rookie showed enough that he should be back on the practice squad if he passes through waivers.

OG Chris Reed - From fill-in starter to preseason cuts list, Reed stumbled down the depth chart under the new regime.

DE Jonathan Woodard - Last year's seventh-round pick recovered from his Achilles injury, but failed to make enough noise in the preseason.

LB Andrew Gachkar - The veteran was a late arrival to camp. He is likely to resurface elsewhere as a special teams contributor.

LB Josh McNary - Signed to be a special teams ace, McNary's ability on defense wasn't up to par.

WR Amba Etta-Tawo - The wide receiver was barely targeted in the preseason and received very little playing time.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV