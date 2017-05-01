Roster Moves: Jaguars add 16 undrafted free agents, cut 11 veterans to make room for new recruits

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 01: Amba Etta-Tawo #7 of the Syracuse Orange makes the catch as Julian Love #27 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defends in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Amba Etta-Tawo of the Syracuse Orange ran it on for a touchdown on the play. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2016 Getty Images)

The Jaguars signed 16 undrafted free agents on Monday.

Jacksonville selected seven players this past weekend in the NFL Draft. The 23 rookies will now compete for playing time and roster spots during the offseason program and training camp.

In order to make room for the new recruits, the Jaguars were forced to cut 11 players.

The team waived wide receiver Tony Washington, running back Bronson Hill, tight end E.J. Bibbs, offensive lineman Colin Kelly, running back Daryl Richardson, tight end Gannon Sinclair, linebacker Sean Porter, safety Elijah Shumate, offensive tackle Arturo Uzdavinis, guard Greg Van Roten and linebacker Raphael Kirby.

Washington, the most notable name of the bunch, had bounced back-and-forth from the Jaguars' practice squad to the active roster over the last three seasons. He collected one catch for nine yards in six career games.

The following players were added to the roster as undrafted free agents:

Caleb Bluiett, TE, Texas

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 257 lbs.

College Production: 10 catches for 178 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Roster Outlook: Bluiett doesn’t have a lot of college receiving work on his resume, but he could potentially find a role as a blocker. With Ben Koyack and Marcedes Lewis likely headlining at the position, Bluiett will battle Neal Sterling and Alex Ellis for a gig.



Keelan Cole, WR, Kentucky Wesleyan

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 175 lbs.

College Production: 258 receptions for 4,872 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns during his college career. Returned two kickoffs for touchdowns as a senior.

Roster Outlook: Cole put up incredible numbers in college, but will have his work cut out for him in Jacksonville. Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee and Bryan Walters are likely locks and Arrelious Benn is a special teams ace. It would also be hard to see the team cut Dede Westbrook out of the gate. Cole will probably compete for a practice squad spot.

Parker Collins, C, Appalachian State

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 295 lbs.

College Production: Started 33 games at left guard, right guard and center during his college career.

Roster Outlook: Collins is likely to face off against Luke Bowanko and Tyler Shatley in a battle for the backup center job.



Tim Cook, RB, Oregon State

Ht/Wt: 6-1, 232 lbs.

College Production: 30 carries for 137 rushing yards and a touchdown at Oregon State. Previously played at Eastern Arizona Community College.

Roster Outlook: The fourth running back job may not exist anymore, so Cook will have to earn a spot with special teams. If he can prove to be valuable in the third phase, he may have a shot.

October 22, 2016: Oregon State Beavers running back Tim Cook (20) runs the ball against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.com)



Jeremy Cutrer, CB, Middle Tennessee State

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 170 lbs.

College Production: 95 tackles, 23 pass breakups, six interceptions and two blocked kicks in two years at MTS. Previously played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Roster Outlook: The cornerback position probably has the worst depth on the roster. Cutrer had a solid career after leaving Michigan State and has very good size. He could win the fifth cornerback spot.



P.J. Davis, LB, Georgia Tech

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 231 lbs.

College Production: 201 tackles (20.5 for loss), seven sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception.

Roster Outlook: The Jaguars drafted Blair Brown and signed Audie Cole and Josh McNary in free agency. Davis is likely playing for a practice squad job.

Hunter Dimick, DE, Utah

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 269 lbs.

College Production: 29.5 sacks (14.5 during senior year, third-most in the nation) over four seasons, 41.5 tackles for loss over the last three seasons.

Roster Outlook: Perhaps the most intriguing addition of undrafted free agency, Dimick could find a role backing up either defensive end spot. His production went under-the-radar at Utah, but he could standout in training camp.

Amba Etta-Tawo, WR, Syracuse

Ht/Wt: 6-1, 208 lbs.

College Production: 94 receptions for 1,482 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in lone season at Syracuse. 61 receptions for 938 receiving yards and three touchdowns in three previous years at Maryland.

Roster Outlook: There had to be at least one Syracuse alum on the Jaguars' roster with Tom Coughlin and Doug Marrone in charge. Etta-Tawo is a one-season wonder but reminds some of Allen Hurns. He will compete for the sixth wide receiver spot.

Avery Gennesy, G, Texas A&M

Ht/Wt: 6-5, 315 lbs.

College Production: 26 starts at left tackle for Texas A&M. Previously played at East Mississippi Community College.

Roster Outlook: This is a good spot for Gennesy. He could be a darkhorse for the starting left guard spot, as he competes with Josh Wells, Chris Reed, Earl Watford and Patrick Omameh for the role.

STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 05: Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Avery Gennesy (65) signals touchdown during the football game between Mississippi St. and Texas A&M on November 5, 2016 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Mississippi St. would defeat Texas A&M 35-28. (Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.com)



Justin Horton, LB, Jacksonville

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 235 lbs.

College Production: 110 tackles (12.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles.

Roster Outlook: Horton has a decent shot at finding a job at SAM linebacker. He could be a backup at the position, if Paul Posluszny can’t figure it out or no one else fits. Horton has experience at defensive end as well.



Tueni Lupeamanu, DT, Idaho

Ht/Wt: 6-1, 305 lbs.

College Production: 126 tackles (11.5 for loss) and six sacks in four seasons.

Roster Outlook: Lupeamanu is entering a deep position. He may pull an Abry Jones though.



I’Tavius Mathers, RB, Middle Tennessee State

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 205 lbs.

College Production: 232 carries for 1,561 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns and 66 receptions for 633 receiving yards and three touchdowns in lone season at MTSU. Spent first three seasons at Ole Miss, rushing for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns.

Roster Outlook: In my opinion, Mathers was the best undrafted free agent addition for Jacksonville. He and Corey Grant will compete for the kick returner job with Westbrook. Mathers could also be a really intriguing third-down back.



Charles Miller, S, Dartmouth

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 190 lbs.

College Production: 27 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions as a senior.

Roster Outlook: The Ivy League safety may have a shot, considering the team didn’t draft a safety this past weekend. James Sample and Peyton Thompson will be his top competition for playing time.



Carroll Phillips, DE, Illinois

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 240 lbs.

College Production: 88 tackles (20 for loss), 12 sacks and a forced fumble.

Roster Outlook: Phillips will play Leo for the Jaguars and should be the favorite for the third weak-side pass rusher job. He needs to make a statement early in the offseason program.

Ezra Robinson, CB, Tennessee State

Ht/Wt: 6-1, 180 lbs.

College Production: 109 tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons at Tennessee State. Previously played at Michigan State from 2012-13.

Roster Outlook: Another cornerback with good size, Robinson will compete with Cutrer for the fifth cornerback spot.

Kenneth Walker, WR, UCLA

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 190 lbs.

College Production: 45 receptions for 782 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons.

Roster Outlook: Walker is in the same boat as Cole and Etta-Tawo, only he has less college production to fall back on.



Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV