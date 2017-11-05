Role players help with the heavy lifting during Jaguars' win over the Bengals

Nov 5, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (85) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at EverBank Field. Jacksonville defeated Cincinnati 23-7. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Stamey, Matt Stamey)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Entering the second half of Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jaguars were without their top players on offense and defense.

Starting running back Leonard Fournette was benched for the game for violating team rules.

Starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey was ejected from the game following a fight with Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green with 18 seconds left in the first half.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

With a 13-7 score at halftime, the Jaguars needed some role players to step up with only a one-score lead.

The Jaguars got what they needed as Jacksonville scored the game's final 10 points, shutting out the visiting Bengals in the second half.

Jacksonville was aided by role players who made the most of their opportunities.

Following Ramsey's ejection, rookie Jalen Myrick received his first notable snaps of the season. He didn't allow a catch and Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone praised him in his post-game press conference.

Myrick had been a healthy scratch for the majority of the season. In the second half of the Week 9 battle, he was a key role player.

"It felt good just to help out, come in and do my job," Myrick said after the game.

With Fournette out of the game, the Jaguars were expected to struggle a little bit in the running attack. The team was also without starting right guard A.J. Cann, so backup Tyler Shatley was asked to start for the fourth-straight game.

Shatley played center, replacing Brandon Linder, who took over Cann's spot at right guard.

Shatley played well throughout the second half, allowing backup running backs, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon, to run down the field and control the time of possession.

The Jaguars' special teams unit also offered support in the building of momentum. First-year wide receiver Jaydon Mickens - playing in his second career game - returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown.

After offering up nothing but fair catches in his Jaguars debut in Week 7, Mickens made the most of his returns against the Bengals.

"Not only that but there was some great blocking out there," Mickens said about his success in the return game. "There were some great holes out there, there were some gaps out there and I just used my ability and hit it and made sure I got into that big rectangle."

The Jaguars will look to keep the momentum going in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With role players stepping up over the last few games, the Jaguars have reason to believe they have strong enough depth to go on a run in the second half of the season.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV