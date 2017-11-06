Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey to avoid suspension following brawl

Nov 5, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) pulls Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) after throwing a punch after a play late in the second quarter at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sam Greene, USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Jaguars will have cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the lineup against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

Ramsey will avoid suspension following his brawl with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green in Week 9, First Coast News confirmed Monday.

"[The fight] will be reviewed for possible discipline in the form of a fine - no suspension," an NFL spokesperson said in an email response to FCN.

Ramsey and Green were both ejected following a fight that started with the cornerback pushing the wide receiver to the ground after a running play with 18 seconds left in the first half.

Green responded to the push by throwing Ramsey to the ground and connecting with punches to his head, which was covered by his helmet.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Several Jaguars and Bengals players were involved in the scrum. A handful of players left the sidelines to breakup or enter the brawl.

Green will also avoid suspension despite throwing punches at Ramsey, FCN has confirmed. Both players could still be fined by the NFL.

Both players had been warned about their verbal sparing earlier in the game.

"I addressed the team after the game that obviously it’s a game of emotion and everything but we can’t do anything that’s going to hurt or take from our team winning," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on a conference call with reporters Monday.

"That’s the message that I’ve been giving the players and that’s been given to the players constantly throughout the week, whether we’re talking about basically penalties or it can lead to the next step which we had last game but I’ve been trying to preach that all the time because people try to bait you into things and you just don’t want to be that team that makes fouls and anything that can take away from the possibility of winning a football game. We address those things on a weekly basis."

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV