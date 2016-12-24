Report: Jaguars to interview Tom Coughlin for head coaching job in Week 17

Tom Coughlin: The name brings back images of the Jaguars glory days as he led the Jags to the playoffs four times. Also has two Super Bowl rings with the New York Giants. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2016 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars plan to speak with former head coach Tom Coughlin in Week 17, according to a report by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Jacksonville general manager Dave Caldwell said Coughlin was "someone we'd be interested in talking to" on Monday during a press conference to introduce interim head coach Doug Marrone. Rapoport's report indicates the interview will be in regards to the head coaching position.

Coughlin was the team's initial head coach and went 68-60 during his tenure. Following his dismissal from Jacksonville, Coughlin led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl titles and a 102-90 regular season record.

He resigned from his position with the Giants following last season.

Coughlin was among the nine head coaching candidates speculated by First Coast News following the firing of Gus Bradley. He is set to turn 71 in August.

A team source confirmed to First Coast News that the Jaguars have hired a consulting firm to help find the new head coach. Jed Hughes of Korn Ferry will assist owner Shad Khan, team president Mark Lamping and Caldwell in evaluating potential candidates.

