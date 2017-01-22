Reese's Senior Bowl Preview: 12 draft prospects to watch for the Jaguars

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard (88) catches a pass for a touchdown during the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers on January 9, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Clemson won the game 35-31. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

The Reese's Senior Bowl is one the most important stops on the road to the NFL Draft.

The annual all-star game features two rosters filled with major NFL talent. From first round picks to late-round sleepers, prospects will look to raise to their draft stock even higher during the week of practices.

The game will take place on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama, where dozens of NFL executives, scouts and media members will watch the best seniors in the country.

With the Jaguars needing to improve several spots on offense and defense, the Senior Bowl will serve as a solid preview of the team's draft possibilities.

Here are 12 players (6 from each team) to keep an eye on for the Jaguars this week:

NORTH TEAM

Dan Feeney, Guard, Indiana

(6-4, 305 lbs.)

The Jaguars' running game struggles could be attributed to a lot of factors. One of the biggest issues was run blocking on the right side of the offensive line. I think the Jaguars will consider moving A.J. Cann to his more natural left guard position and search for a new right guard. Feeney is probably the best right guard in the draft class and would be the perfect fit for the Jaguars' zone blocking scheme. His ability to get in front of his play-makers on downfield blocks is impressive. He is also fantastic at pull blocking.

Desmond King, CB/S. Iowa

(5-11, 203 lbs.)

King is probably my favorite player in the draft class. He would have been a first round pick last year but decided to return to Iowa as a senior. King has the ability to play anywhere in the secondary and if the Jaguars decide to abandon their single-high safety look, he would make sense as either a free or strong safety. King has the ability to be a No. 2 cornerback as a rookie and is one of the more physical defensive backs in his draft class. He has tremendous ball skills, as he collected 14 interceptions during his college career. He is also a sound tackler.

Chris Wormley, DE, Michigan

(6-6, 303 lbs.)

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell loves to collect Michigan players and adding Wormley would make a lot of sense this off-season. The big bodied defensive end could play inside or outside in a rotation and could eventually be an every down player, depending on the front he plays in. He is a better run defender than a pass rusher but offers an edge-setting prowess that is worth considering in earlier rounds. He produced six sacks and 33 tackles for loss during his college career.

Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh

(6-2, 225 lbs.)

The Bartram Trail graduate originally played for Tennessee but transferred after a three-year stint with the Vols. He ended up at Pittsburgh where he started for two seasons at quarterback. He completed more than 60-percent of his passes for 5,142 passing yards, 47 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions during his final two years in college. He was only sacked 10 times as a senior, despite starting every game for the Panthers this past season. His mobility and quick release should stick out to teams in Mobile.

He may be a quarterback option for the Jaguars on Day 2 or Day 3.

Amba Etta-Tawo, WR, Syracuse

(6-2, 202 lbs.)

Tom Coughlin drafted three Syracuse players in his final three seasons in New York. All three were developed under current Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone. Etta-Tawo was not a Marrone recruit, but he did make his alma mater proud. Etta-Tawo has a similar game to Allen Hurns and can lineup at any wide receiver spot. He produced 94 catches for 1,482 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. He is likely to go in the early stages of Day 3 of the draft.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

(6-0, 225 lbs.)

Hunt caught my eye during the Boca Raton Bowl following the 2015 regular season. He easily bounced off tackles by current NFL defenders Matt Ioannidis and Tyler Matakevich during the game. He continued to impress in his senior season, compiling 1,475 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He has a good initial burst and he cuts with confidence. He is also a stellar receiver out of the backfield. He would be an interesting Day 3 add for the Jaguars if they are looking to bring some versatility to the running back group.

SOUTH TEAM

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

(6-6, 251 lbs.)

With Julius Thomas being owed a lot of money and Marcedes Lewis getting older, the Jaguars may considered going in a different direction at tight end. If they are looking for a stellar combination of blocker meets receiver, Howard may be their best bet if he can make it to the second round. He has put together some impressive tape at Alabama, where he was used as an H-back and a "move" tight end. In four seasons, Howard caught 114 receptions for 1,726 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida

(6-3, 241 lbs.)

The long-haired linebacker is the only Gator set to play in Mobile. He has ideal size for a middle linebacker at the next level and could serve as an heir to Paul Posluszny or back up Myles Jack in the short-term. He has been rather injury-prone while in Gainesville, as he has ended the last two seasons early due to upper body ailments. He is fully recovered from the broken left arm that forced him to sit on the sidelines for the second half of last season. He is an intriguing late-round prospect, who has a lot of talent, but needs to stay healthy.

He had 53 tackles and three sacks in just eight games during his final season at Florida.

Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State

(6-5, 258 lbs.)

A tackles for loss machine, Willis produced 40.5 takedowns behind the line of scrimmage during his college career. Willis is an excellent run defender, who has grown as a pass rusher throughout his time at Kansas State. He posted 26 sacks in his college career, with 11 coming in his final season. He is very good at setting the edge and is a patience and proficient tackler. He would fit in well as a left defensive end at the next level.

Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU

(6-0, 197 lbs.)

The Jaguars need a running mate for stud cornerback Jalen Ramsey. With several question marks in the secondary this off-season, the Jaguars could look to solidify the position long-term by drafting a cornerback early. White has solid ball skills and good size. His length is what stands out on tape, as he will get beat with speed, but use his arms to breakup passes.

Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee

(5-11, 186 lbs.)

The Tennessee cornerback has experience moving around the secondary and returning punts. With Aaron Colvin entering a contract year, Prince Amukamara headed to free agency and Davon House dealing with roster uncertainty, the Jaguars may be wise to re-stock the shelves. Sutton is a guy that you could probably get in the third round and use on the outside or in the slot in nickel coverage.

Forrest Lamp, OT, Western Kentucky

(6-4, 300 lbs.)

The Alabama defense is one of the best in the country and features several future NFL starters. Lamp, who served as the left tackle for Western Kentucky, held his own against every member of Alabama's front seven during their matchup this season. He has a very good frame and excellent balance. I was blown away by his ability to stonewall pass rushers in the passing game.

The Jaguars need either a new swing tackle or a starting right tackle (at the very least) and I think Lamp would be a very good Day 2 pick for Jacksonville.

