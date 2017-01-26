Reese's Senior Bowl, Practice 3: North linebackers make plays, South defense misses some players

MOBILE, Ala. - Ladd-Peebles Stadium hosted the third and final open practices of this year's Reese's Senior Bowl on Thursday.

The all-star talent has (predictably) started to find some rhythm on both rosters. Most of the quarterbacks appeared sharper and the skill players seemed to play with more consistency.

The crowd dwindled greatly from the previous two days, but several important coaches and executives remained in Mobile for the final sessions.

Here are some notes from Day 3:

NORTH TEAM

- Louisville wide receiver Jamari Staples missed the North's third practice with a concussion. It's a tough break for a prospect who was probably hoping to raise his stock this week. Staples had a pair of really rough drops on Wednesday early in practice. He may not get a chance to rebound.

- West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas stood out in coverage. He had two impressive pass breakups during 11-on-11 drills. The two plays came within three reps of each other. Douglas was covering East Carolina wide receiver Zay Jones on both plays.

Douglas is a bigger cornerback (6-2, 204 lbs.) and could fit the Jaguars' ideal size qualities at the position.

- The word going around Mobile was that defensive coordinator Todd Wash is likely to keep the same defensive scheme that the Jaguars used last season.

- Michigan wide receiver Amara Darboh has had a solid week. He has displayed impressive hands and has ideal size (6-1, 215 pounds) for the wide receiver position at the next level.

- If you're looking to find a potential Jaguars fullback at the Senior Bowl, Sam Rogers may be your guy. He is listed as 5-foot-11 (looks shorter) and 231 pounds. He has offered some quality lead blocking this week and has shown the ability to cleanly catch the football out of the backfield. He reminds me of former San Diego Chargers fullback Jacob Hester.

- It was a good day to be a pass rusher on the North side. Illinois defensive end Dawuane Smoot has shown an awesome ability to bend around the edge. He has a particularly strong motor. Notre Dame defensive end Isaac Rochell had a "sack" during 11-on-11 work.

- I spoke with Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the morning. He told me that he wasn't satisfied with his performance during the first two days, despite the heavy media praise.

On Day 3, Kupp was on fire. He caught several passes in traffic and showed consistent hands during team drills. He got open with ease on several plays and when he was covered well, he made impressive contested grabs.

- The North linebackers had a pair of big plays in practice. Temple linebacker Haason Reddick produced a strip-sack on Pittsburgh quarterback Nate Peterman during one of the 11-on-11 sessions. Nebraska safety Nate Gerry picked off a Peterman pass off a batted ball during team drills.

- I spoke with a pair of CFL scouts who were not very high on the quarterback groups on both squads. They were particularly critical of Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau's performance this week.

SOUTH TEAM

- LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White, Texas A&M safety Justin Evans, South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett and Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson all missed practice.

I spoke with a defensive backs coach for an AFC team who raved about White and Evans earlier in the day. He was very impressed by their work during the first two practices.

- Houston outside linebacker Tyus Bowser produced a "sack" during 11-on-11 drills. He has had his moments throughout the week.

- Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs was accurate throughout most of the day. He did very well with ball placement in redzone drills. He has had an up-and-down week, but I think he has some NFL upside. He and Peterman seem to be the only NFL arms in Mobile.

- San Diego State cornerback Damontae Kazee has received praise this week from NFL folks. He had an impressive pass breakup while covering Mississippi State wide receiver Fred Ross in practice.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

(© 2017 WTLV)