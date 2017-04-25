Ranking the No. 4 overall picks from the last 10 NFL drafts

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a knee in the end zone before the Cowboys played the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2016 Getty Images)

The Jaguars currently own the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

With the selection process starting in a matter of hours, the Jaguars will need to zero in on their next foundational player.

While picking in the top five typically offers you the best chance at landing a star player, history shows that picking at number four isn't always the best bet for success (though it's been on a hot streak as of late).

Over the last 10 years, the pick has seen its fair share of busts, booms and blah.

For the Jaguars' sake, this year's pick will hopefully fall in line with the success of last year's fourth overall selection, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott's rookie season was a smash hit. His production stacks up among the elite in the pick's history.

With the fourth overall pick taking center stage on Thursday night in Jacksonville this year, we decided to take a look back at the pick's recent history. While we were reflecting on the past, we also ranked the fourth overall picks of the last 10 years.

10. Aaron Curry

Selected by the Seattle Seahawks in 2009

Rationale: Billed as a surefire safe pick out of Wake Forest, Curry was anything but that. After signing a six-year, $60 million contract, the linebacker did little else of note for the Seahawks. He lasted two and a half seasons in Seattle, producing 156 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

During the 2011 season, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders for a seventh round pick in 2012 and a conditional pick in 2013. The move confirmed that like a brand new car, Curry's value sank almost immediately after he gained some NFL mileage.

Curry played 13 games for the Raiders over the next year and a half. He produced 47 tackles and three pass breakups for Oakland.

Curry signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants in 2014. He didn't even make it to final cuts that offseason. He hasn't played in the NFL since that transaction.

9. Gaines Adams

Selected by the Tampa Buccaneers in 2007

Rationale: Adams was a star coming out of Clemson. He produced 28 sacks for the Tigers and was an impressive pass rushing prospect. The Buccaneers used the fourth overall pick on him and signed him to a six-year, $46 million deal, with $18.6 million in guaranteed money.

Adams lasted just two and a half seasons in Tampa Bay. He appeared in 37 games (29 starts) for the franchise and produced 93 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. Due to his solid but not spectacular production, Adams was traded to the Chicago Bears in the middle of the 2009 season. He played 10 games for the Bears.

In January 2010, Adams was rushed to a South Carolina hospital, where he died of cardiac arrest at the age of 26.

8. Darren McFadden

Selected by the Oakland Raiders in 2008

Rationale: McFadden was almost unstoppable at Arkansas. In the NFL, he has been regularly stopped due to injuries and inconsistent play.

He signed a six-year, $60.1 million deal with the Raiders after being selected fourth overall in 2008.

McFadden wasn't able to get over the thousand-yard hump until the 2010 season. He actually only made it over 1,000 yards once in seven seasons with the Raiders.

He had a slight career renaissance in 2015 with the Dallas Cowboys. However, his success was largely due to the team's spectacular offensive line.

McFadden has been so banged up in his career that he has only played a full 16-game season twice in nine years.

7. Sammy Watkins

Selected by the Buffalo Bills in 2014

Rationale: The Bills felt a little froggy in 2014, so they jumped up to number four to select Watkins. Buffalo traded the team's ninth overall selection and their first and fourth round picks in 2015 to the Cleveland Browns to grab the Clemson wide receiver.

Watkins hasn't been a terrible pick for the Bills. He has produced 2,459 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons with Buffalo. However, injuries have marred his last two seasons.

He has only played in 21 games over the last two years. He missed eight games last season due to a broken foot.

Luckily for Watkins, he still has plenty of time to improve his stock. He already has one thousand-yard season under his belt and has shown the ability to make big plays.

6. Matt Kalil

Selected by the Minnesota Vikings in 2012

Rationale: Kalil was another "safe pick" at number four.

The left tackle, who is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He failed to get back to that level of success in the years that followed, but remained an above average blindside blocker. He didn't miss a game until last season when he suffered a season-ending hip injury in September.

The Vikings let Kalil walk in free agency this offseason. He signed a five-year, $55 million deal to play with his brother in Carolina.

5. Lane Johnson

Selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013

Rationale: Johnson has become the unquestioned best right tackle in the NFL and he is paid as such. He is also one PED suspension away from missing an entire year of work.

After converting from a quarterback and tight end to an offensive tackle in the middle of his college career, Johnson created a buzz in draft circles due to his athleticism. When he has been in the lineup, the Eagles have had one of the better tackle duos in the league with Johnson and All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters.

Johnson signed a massive six-year extension last year. However, he missed 10 games last season due to a PED violation.

The Eagles felt his loss on the field. Rookie quarterback Carson Wentz's production cooled off significantly with Johnson out of the lineup.

4. Amari Cooper

Selected by the Oakland Raiders in 2015

Rationale: Two years, two Pro Bowls and two thousand-yard seasons.

Cooper has been everything the Raiders thought he would be when they selected him fourth overall in 2015. He has been a catalyst for the team's dramatic turnaround under Head Coach Jack Del Rio.

He has appeared in all 32 games over the last two seasons and produced 2,223 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Cooper is still only 22 and has plenty to build upon moving forward.

3. Ezekiel Elliott

Selected by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016

Rationale: The only reason why Elliott isn't higher on this list is because of a lack of experience. While his antics off the field have led to some head scratching, there is no doubt that his on the field results have been spectacular.

Elliott was the league's rushing champion as a rookie and was a large reason why the Cowboys were able to secure home field advantage in the playoffs last season. He ran for 1,631 rushing yards and scored 16 total touchdowns. His 5.1 yards per carry average was eye-opening.

The Ohio State product looks to be a superstar.

2. Trent Williams

Selected by the Washington Redskins in 2010

Rationale: Some would argue Williams is the best left tackle in football. Others would argue, at worst, he is a top three blindside blocker. Either way, Williams has shown he was worth the fourth overall pick.

Williams has made five-straight Pro Bowls and has been an All-Pro selection the last two seasons. He was suspended for four games due to a substance abuse policy violation last season, but that didn't stop him from receiving several honors for his play.

Williams is the best player on the Redskins.

1. A.J. Green

Selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011

Rationale: While he is sometimes overlooked nationally due to the city that he plays in, Green is a generational talent at wide receiver. He has made the Pro Bowl in all six of his NFL seasons.

He is coming off his worst NFL season. Injuries forced him to miss six games, but he still produced 964 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season. It was the first time in his career that Green didn't eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.

Green has compiled 7,135 receiving yards and 49 receiving touchdowns in six seasons. He is a two-time All-Pro.

Green is a star and Andy Dalton's saving grace.

