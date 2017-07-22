Ramsey, Colvin to start Jaguars training camp on the active physically able to perform list

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 16: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 16, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Jaguars defeated the Bears 17-16. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2016 Joe Robbins)

The Jaguars have placed two of their top three cornerbacks on the active physically unable to perform list prior to the launch of training camp.

Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Colvin will start this week's activities on PUP, but will count against the active roster, which currently holds 89 players.

Ramsey and Colvin join seventh-round pick Marquez Williams, who was placed on the active PUP list earlier in the week.

The active PUP designation allows the Jaguars to bring back any of the three players once they return from injury and are cleared to practice.

Ramsey underwent core muscle surgery shortly after the conclusion of the Jaguars' offseason program. Colvin finished last season on injured reserve with an ankle injury and missed all of the offseason program.

Ramsey is coming off a stellar rookie season and he is expected to team with big free agent addition A.J. Bouye to become one of the strongest starting cornerback duos in the league.

Colvin is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Among the best blitzing cornerbacks in the league, Colvin is likely to be featured in nickel coverage.

The Jaguars currently have Ramsey, Bouye, Colvin, Josh Johnson, Jalen Myrick, Doran Grant, Tyler Patmon, Taurean Nixon, Brian Dixon and Ezra Robinson at cornerback.

Johnson, Grant and Myrick received starting reps during the offseason program with Bouye, Ramsey and Colvin sidelined for several workouts.

Williams, a rookie fullback, will compete with veteran Tommy Bohanon for the starting fullback spot.

The Jaguars' roster currently has one open spot for a roster addition. First Coast News reported earlier in the week that veteran tight end Gary Barnidge is set to meet and workout with the Jaguars on Tuesday.

