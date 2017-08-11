Programming Changes: JAGS game on ABC 25

Let's GO JAGS!
The Jaguars preseason continues Thursday night as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Field.
First Coast News is airing the game on ABC 25 and our FCN Sports team is airing a 'Ready to ROAR' special before the game, starting at 7:00.
Some ABC shows have been re-scheduled so that we can bring you this exciting Jags coverage:
Boy Band, scheduled for 8pm, will be seen Saturday, Aug. 19 at 12pm
Battle of the Network Stars, scheduled for 9pm, will be seen Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1pm
The Gong Show, scheduled for 10p, will be seen Friday, Aug 18 at 2:00am
Jimmy Kimmel and Nightline can be seen after First Coast News, following the game.
