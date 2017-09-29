Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair sends special shirts to Jaguars players and staff

The Jaguars received special shirts from wrestling legend Ric Flair Friday. (Photo Courtesy: Mike Kaye, First Coast News)

The Jaguars were given a special care package before leaving for the Meadowlands Friday.

Wrestling legend and 16-time world heavyweight champion Ric Flair sent the team T-shirts with his famous "To be the man, you've gotta beat the man" catchphrase printed on them.

The new gear was worn by players and coaches following the Friday walkthrough in the team's indoor practice facility.

Flair sent the apparel because he is Tony Khan's friend and a Jaguars fan. The Jaguars' Senior VP of Football Administration and Technology and Flair have been friends for years and the wrestling legend hosted an autograph signing at EverBank Field last season.

Flair was recently hospitalized for several weeks and underwent surgery to have part of his bowel removed, according to Sports Illustrated.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone grew up a wrestling fan and appreciated the gesture.

"I was great," Marrone said Friday. "Obviously, Ric, I met him one time while he was here at one of our games, briefly. It was only because my mind was occupied on the game. I wish it was in a social setting because I had a lot of questions for him."

Marrone used to go to wrestling shows and watch it on television. He said his father once took him to see Pedro Morales fight Bruno Sammartino at Madison Square Garden when he was a kid.

"So when this came in and Tony's relationship with him, obviously he just went through a life-threatening situation, for us to just do something and wish him well in his recovery, which we're happy to see that he's doing well, I think it's a gesture of having support for him."

The Jaguars will play the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The team is looking to reach 3-1 for the first time since 2007.

Flair's motto holds true for the Jaguars. If Jacksonville continues to pile up wins, they'll be considered among one of the NFL's rising squads.

