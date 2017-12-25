NFL moves Jaguars' Week 17 game against Titans to later time

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass in front of Derrick Morgan #91 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half of their game at EverBank Field on September 17, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images) (Photo: Logan Bowles, 2017 Getty Images)

The Jaguars' season finale against the Tennessee Titans will have a later kickoff than originally planned.

The NFL announced that the game in Nashville will be moved to 4:25 p.m. EST. The matchup was originally set for a 1 p.m. EST start.

The game will still air on CBS.

While the Jaguars (10-5) are basically locked into their playoff position as the No. 3 seed, the Titans are still playing for a postseason berth. If Tennessee beats Jacksonville, the Titans (8-7) will be guaranteed a playoff spot.

If the Titans were to lose in Week 17, Tennessee would need both the Buffalo Bills (8-7) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) to also lose their respective season finale matchups to make the postseason.

If the Titans lose and the Chargers win in Week 17, Los Angeles would earn the sixth seed in the playoffs and face the Jaguars in the wild-card round. If both the Titans and Chargers lose their season finales and the Bills win, Buffalo would earn the final spot in the playoffs.

The Bills haven't been to the playoffs since 2000. Coincidentally, the Jaguars haven't hosted a playoff game since that year.

Jacksonville has clinched the AFC South title, so the Jaguars are entitled to at least one home game in the postseason.

